Some Longview charity stands to gain thousands of dollars from an annual fundraiser centered around a popular beverage.
McAlister's Deli is accepting votes through its annual Free Tea Day on Thursday for customers' favorite of its 450 restaurants.
On tea day, each McAlister's will give away one free 32-ounce glass of tea per person.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Longview was in second place nationwide with at least 64,780 votes — trailing Arlington by about 1,500 votes, but leading a third-place Wichita, Kansas, store by more than 12,000 votes.
The top three vote-getters earn at least $2,500 for a local charity, with the grand prize getting $10,000 for its charity.
Voting is conducting either in the store or online once every 24 hours at mcalistersdeli.com/freeteaday . Winners will be named Aug. 22.
In 2010, Longview won the grand prize $10,000 contribution from the contest. The donation helped in the $350,000 expansion of the Neal McCoy Playground, a universally accessible park venue on Longview's northwest side.