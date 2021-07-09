The old yellow house that sits up on a hill on South Street in Longview might not be much to look at in passing from the road.
It's peeling, mildewed paint is a testimony to the 92 years it's watched from the hill as the city grew and changed. Time moved on for the property that was once home to a dairy farm owned by one of Longview's pioneer families.
Until recently, it was filled with what anyone who wasn't paying attention would have thought was just junk and trash, and the home was headed toward demolition.
But then, Debbie Fontaine showed up.
"All I know is, this house — this house just speaks to me, and I fell in love with this house," she said.
With the help of a few friends, one of Longview's sweetest entrepreneurs — Fontaine is the owner of Edible Art Specialty Cakes and Cookies — has launched a plan to get the house designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and restore the home.
She plans to give it a new life as the Sunset Chateau, a tea room that will be on the same property where Fontaine is planning to build a food truck park with a commissary kitchen and Edible Art manufacturing facility.
Fontaine purchased the property at West South Street and Texas 31 in 2020. The land is next door to where the city's new police headquarters is under construction, which is next door to her existing bakery.
The property had been the site of decades of illegal dumping, and she began working to clear off tires and railroad ties and other junk. By the time she was done, 21 tons of trash had been removed from the property, she said.
When she bought it, two houses sat on the land. One was unsafe and beyond saving, and it was torn down. The other, the yellow house, was filled with junk. It had mold in it, too.
Something, though, made Fontaine want to go through the junk in the house before tearing it down.
"I'm so glad that I took the time to get a few of the rooms cleaned," she said.
What she discovered was that the junk and trash filling the house had served to protect it. Its original hardwood floors were still in place, mostly undamaged, but need refinishing. Built-ins in the dining room peeked out from the mess, hinting at the home's hidden beauty.
"There was not one rotten plank inside the house," Fontaine said. "It is the most gorgeous house on the inside."
And then, there was the history, the story of the family that occupied the hill that she found in legal documents, letters, family mementos and photos left behind in the clutter. She removed 8 tons of trash from inside the house, but carefully kept the items that tell the story of a part of Longview's early history. She plans to incorporate those items into the Sunset Chateau's design.
She's pieced together the history of the family that owned the land, whose heirs she bought the property from, with the help of what she found in the house and information other people have provided her.
The story starts with Frances Ellen Johnson, who was born Jan. 22, 1858, in Person, Tennessee. She married R.R. Chaney when she was 16.
They moved to Longview in 1874, and Fontaine said, owned one of the first houses at what was known as the Junction. They had nine children, although four died young. The remaining five remained in Longview and married: "Miss Mollie Chaney, Mrs. D.J. Dobbs, Mrs. T.L. Bramlette, Mrs. D.J. Oliver and Lawrence Chaney," Fontaine said.
Mrs. D.J Dobbs and her husband, David Johnson Dobbs, had two children, Lois Elmina Dobbs and James Robert Dobbs. Lois then married Marvin Utzman on Feb. 23, 1894, and that, Fontaine said, is where the story of the house on the hill began.
Utzman bought 104 acres of land from the O.H. Methvin family for his dairy farm. The farm at one time included the property where Pegues Hurst Ford is located. The Green, a new city park, also was once part of the land.
One of the documents Fontaine found in the house is the health certificate issued to Utzman to be the first inspector in the region for dairy farms producing pasteurized milk. She said she plans to frame the certificate and display it in the Sunset Chateau, smiling at the connection: Decades ago, the property produced milk. Now, she’ll bring the cookies.
The house that has Fontaine's heart was built in 1929 for $3,127, according to legal documents detailing the transaction. The Utzmans had two children, Frances "Porky" Utzman in 1924 and Thomas Marvin "Sonny" Utzman Jr. in 1935. The brother and sister each married and built their own houses on the hill as well.
Frances Utzman married Albert Bagley in 1948 and had four children — Ronnie, Larry, Pat and Pam.
Sonny Utzman married Barbara Gail Grammer and also had four children — Janice Elaine, William David, Richard Thomas (Ricky) and Donna Gail. Fontaine said it was Donna who provided her copies of the property’s original deed, which her 83-year-old mother still had.
She bought the property from Frances’ four adult children, without knowing the treasure she’d find in the yellow house.
“It’s a God thing,” Fontaine said. “It’s the weirdest thing in that house. For some reason that property was entrusted to me. People offered them a lot more money. That property ended up being sold to me because that house needed to be saved. There was a lot of love in that house.”
She uncovered family photos and vintage clothing, 1930s reports cards, and letters that Sonny Utzman wrote to his mother when he was in the military, including one in which he apologized that he couldn’t send home his whole paycheck. He had been required to buy uniform items, but he promised to send the entirety of his next paycheck.
Fontaine has recruited other people to help her save the house, including enlisting Allen McReynolds. McReynolds is a former 10-year-member of the Gregg County Historical Commission who has experience making applications to the state for historical designations and in trying to save local historical properties.
“I would like to give credit to Allen McReynolds who visited the property last fall. Like me, he saw the potential to save the old house on the hill,” Fontaine said. “Even at that time it was full of long lost memories and tons of trash left behind. Allen has volunteered countless hours to bring light to how and why this home must be preserved.”
As he looks at the task of helping Fontaine get the house designated as a Registered Texas Historic Landmark, he’s thinking of the historical properties that have been lost in the past. The Flewellen-Eason-Brown home was torn down by First Baptist Church in 2008. First Presbyterian Church first relocated the Brown-Birdsong home from its property to elsewhere in Longview in 2011. It has since been moved out of the city.
“I think it’s important for us to know what we’ve lost,” McReynolds said.
The house isn’t one that’s 150 years old for instance, and it wasn’t home to a significant or famous person in Texas history, although the Utzmans were significant in Longview’s history, McReynolds said.
“Nothing important, relatively speaking, happened in the house or to the people who built it or lived there,” McReynolds said.
The house does, however, have architectural significance, he said, and he and others are working to help Fontaine submit the house’s application to be a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and as a local landmark through the city of Longview, both which would offer protections for the house in the future.
He described the house as a Southern Arts and Craft style, with its clapboard, several porches and a gable over the porch at the front door.
“We want to submit it to the state as a unique architectural style that is often found in the region of the South,” McReynolds said, adding that it’s one of the few existing types of this house left in Longview that’s in good enough condition to receive a landmark designation.
The application process likely won’t be finished until the state’s marker cycle next year, and will include taking the application before the Gregg County Historical Commission.
“I can’t wait to sit up there with a glass of wine and a cupcake and watch the sunset from there and know we saved a piece of Longview history,” McReynolds said.
The house and family who lived there saw Texas 31 built into Longview. Fontaine and some of her friends had a great view of the recent July Fourth fireworks show from the hill, which also offers spectacular views of the sunset, hence the planned name that will be on the application — the Sunset Chateau.
“That house has stood the test of time, and she deserves to stay right there,” Fontaine said.