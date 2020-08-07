The city of Longview might be able to tackle some projects it had set aside in the next budget year because of higher than anticipated property valuations and money saved by refinancing a portion of the city’s debt.
On Thursday the Longview City Council discussed the city’s proposed 2020-2021 budget, which City Manager Keith Bonds had previously presented to the group in July. It was built around maintaining the existing total tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, with reduced expenditures, a hiring freeze and delays in some projects and purchases. The city also had expected it would have to draw $775,939 from its fund balance to balance the budget.
“The economy has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” Bonds said, pointing to lower sales tax revenues, and he said the city expects a multiyear impact on the city budget.
He said the original budget proposal was built on an estimated $6.1 billion in total property valuations, or less than a half-percent increase from the current budget year. The city, however, recently received its certified property values and they showed a 2.2 percent increase to almost $6.21 billion. Bonds said that generates an additional $544,619 in general fund revenues.
In July, the City Council voted to refinance some of its bond debt for a total savings of $2.09 million over 13 years, but Bonds said the city “front-loaded” some of the savings in the first two years, for $453,619 in the coming budget year and $393,123 the following year. The rest of the savings would be a little more than $100,000 each year through year 13. The anticipated savings in the coming budget year is $319,850 more than had been factored into the original budget proposal.
The two categories of additional revenue total $864,469 that Bonds said the city wasn’t anticipating.
The city is proposing to leave the tax rate at the current 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, but shift how some of that rate is divided. The portion of the tax rate dedicated to debt service would drop from 17.47 cents per $100 valuation to 15.92 cents, while the portion dedicated to maintenance and operations would grow from 38.42 cents per $100 valuation to 39.97 cents.
The city also would almost eliminate the need to draw from the fund balance, now needing about $3,000 instead of $775,939. That also would leave the city with an estimated $72.3 million fund balance in the new budget year, which is 17.53 percent or $5.4 million above the 10 percent fund balance the city council previously adopted.
“We’re real proud of those numbers,” Bonds said, and said city staff members wanted to the City Council to discuss whether its members would want to use any of the fund balance to proceed with some of the projects and purchases the city had planned to delay in the next budget year:
- A $1.3 million ladder truck for the fire department that could be paid with a five year loan and a first year payment of $180,000
- A parking lot for the new Guthrie Creek Trail for $300,000
- Playground equipment replacement for $300,000
- Street maintenance for $300,0000
“I’d like for us to consider putting back some of those unfunded items,” said District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, including the lease to purchase a fire truck, and any minor police department items that might have been cut from the budget.
He also said he’d like to restore some of the street maintenance work.
“We just can’t afford to fall further behind,” he said, adding that the city is “already behind” because of cuts made in this year’s budget as the city worked to address a drop in sales tax revenues because of COVID-19.
“I think it’s prudent we take advantage of some of this additional revenue to restore some of the cuts,” Moore said.
District 5 Councilman David Wright expressed concern about dipping into the reserves, citing concerns about what the city’s financial situation might look like next year because of the ongoing effects of COVID-19.
Mayor Andy Mack asked city staff to come back to City Council with their priorities from the projects under consideration.
The City Council later unanimously approved a resolution proposing the tax rate of a total 55.89 cents per $100 valuation and set a public hearing to discuss the proposal for 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. The public hearing will be conducted at City Hall at 300 W. Cotton St. in City Hall Chambers. Public comment also will be accepted at that time through a videoconferencing tool the city has been using to conduct public meetings. The City Council also will consider adopting the budget that day, with a vote on the tax rate planned for Aug. 20.
Also on Thursday, the City Council voted unanimously to award a $3.97 million contract for the renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 5 to Riley Harris Construction of Tyler. The fire station, which is located off Pine Tree Road near Loop 281, was among projects voters approved as part of the 2018 bond packaged.
On Thursday, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee told the council the project will add personnel capacity and three new bays that will provide space for the “proper equipment” needed at the station in the future. The city received nine bids for the project that were “extremely close,” McPhee said.