Education and yearly mammograms can save a woman’s life, breast cancer survivor Tangla Autry says. That was the goal of Saturday’s Your Best Care Day event, where Autry was part of a panel of cancer survivors.
Your Best Care Day is an annual event that brings together women in the community for breast cancer awareness and prevention.
The event was held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview, and a mobile mammogram unit with Christus Good Shepherd set up at the event to offer screenings for $99.
Organizer Sheryll Mitchell said when she started the event, she wanted to be able to offer mammograms for free, but the hospital was not able to do so. However, $99 is better than the hundreds of dollars that someone without insurance would pay for the screening, she said.
The event also featured speakers, vendors, raffle drawings and food.
Autry, of Lancaster, said she has been breast cancer-free for six years, and this is her first year speaking as part of the panel.
“It makes me want to do one in Dallas,” she said. “There are a lot of events going on in Dallas during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but not outside of the month.”
She said the event is about giving back, which resonated with her because it’s the reason she started her nonprofit organization, Khemo Kutes.
“Khemo Kute was birthed when I was sitting at home going through chemotherapy wanting to do something for women going through chemotherapy,” she said.
“I wanted to make sure that women felt pretty going through chemotherapy. It’s supposed to be so negative. I wanted to make sure it was a positive experience, as it can be.”
Autry’s breast cancer journey included 20-plus rounds of chemotherapy and 66 rounds of radiation, three ports and a hole in her breast about the size of a fist.
“I’m never going to be my old self again, but at the same time I’m happy. I love life, I love living,” she said. “I was praying that I would get to this moment. The more you speak about it, the more you talk about it, the more you educate, others the more comfortable you become. Do I cry sometimes when I share my story? Yes.”
Mitchell, who runs Sheryll Mitchell Ministries, started Your Best Care Day after her mother died of breast cancer. Her ministry is a gospel group, and the idea came to her in worship, she said.
“If she were to live, she would have done something to help other women. I wanted to do it for the women of the community,” Mitchell said. “After much research ... Your Best Care Day was birthed.”
Though the event was started seven years ago, Saturday was its sixth year because the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be canceled in 2020.
“At the beginning, nobody wanted to talk about it, and nobody wanted to ask about a mammogram,” Mitchell said. “But as we started this journey, here’s more interaction, people are eager to get their mammograms as they are educating. Information is key and enlightening. So I’m excited today.
“It’s a place where you feel comfortable about your journey, and being verbal about what happened, and you’re not the only one,” Mitchell said.