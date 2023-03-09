The inside of the Longview Fire Department Training Center was filled Thursday with cots and other items to mirror a shelter set up by the American Red Cross.
March is Red Cross Month, and the organization held an event Thursday in partnership with the city of Longview to show how volunteers help provide shelter and more to community members affected by a disaster such as fire or tornado.
Brian Murnahan, regional communications director for American Red Cross, North Texas region, said a typical shelter would be set up in a similar large space, such as a gymnasium.
Amenity bags, which would be distributed to people affected by a disaster, were displayed at Thursday’s event. The bags held essential items such as a blanket, shampoo, conditioner, a wash cloth, toothbrush, hairbrush and more.
“Then while they’re here, we’ll introduce them to the resources that they might need to get back on their feet ‘cause obviously this is a very temporary situation,” Murnahan said.
Attendees were offered information on Red Cross services and also could sign up for a free smoke alarm and take a waterproof emergency document bag. The bag ensures essential files are in one safe and accessible location if evacuation is necessary.
According to Murnahan, the goal of Thursday’s event was to show what services the Red Cross offers and illustrate that community members can volunteer to help others when a disaster occurs.
“It’s not just a bunch of folks from out of town that descend when bad things happen. It’s a bunch of locals that rise up and really step up for that situation,” he said.
By spreading the word, people will know there is a resource that can take care of them and help them recover if they ever encounter a disaster, Murnahan said.
Kasi Darragh, case manager for the East Texas Veterans Resource Center at Community Healthcore, attended the event with colleagues Emily Lester and Osterline Duclona.
“One (reason we attended is) to learn about the Red Cross and what services they have to offer and then also if we come across veterans ... we get our organization out and reach as many as we can, so it’s two-fold,” she said.
Darragh said she planned to pass along the information she received Thursday to the veterans the group helps, she said.