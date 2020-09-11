Two events Friday in Longview recognized “local heroes” and those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Police vehicles and firetrucks drove through the parking lot Friday morning at Gordon Jordan HealthCare Management as local health care workers served a drive-thru breakfast/brunch to first responders. And at Boss Crane Rigging, first responders stopped by the business Friday during the Back the Blue and First Responders Grab and Go Lunch.
Gordon Jordan HealthCare Management, Stebbins/Magnolia Hospice and Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center helped put together the drive-thru feeding event rather than the annual sit-down gathering at Highland Pines because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We wanted to do something to honor our local heroes,” said Carla Reaves of Highland Pines. “I’m thankful that we figured out a way to do it even though the world’s in chaos right now.”
Candace Read of Highland Pines added that because COVID-19 restrictions stopped people from coming inside the nursing home facility, “we decided to do it outside.”
The event usually serves about 100 people, and first responders Friday were fed sausage biscuits, breakfast burritos, fruit, granola bars and more in paper sacks.
“We made sure to still get our American flag napkins,” Read said, laughing.
Longview police, Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and Longview Fire Department personnel gathered in the parking lot wearing masks, chatting and remembering the attacks 19 years ago in New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
“It helps a lot to know that it isn’t forgotten,” Longview Fire Capt. Steven McCartney said of 9/11.
McCartney said events such as the Friday drive-thru feeding are important to make sure people don’t forget about those who risked and lost their lives on 9/11 as well as those who still put their lives on the line each day.
“Stuff like this let’s us know that we’re still appreciated,” he said.
Longview police Sgt. Chad Lamaire said he remembers where he was when he heard about the planes crashing into the World Trade Center in New York.
“I was working traffic at the intersection of Birdsong and High Street,” Lamaire said. He described his reaction of hearing about the first plane hitting the tower and the realization that it was not an accident as the second plane hit.
“You knew something was afoot,” he said. “From there, it really changed the way that we do things.”
Lamaire remembers the extra security measures the department took and even checking the water towers in the area.
“I think the nation as a whole, you know, it brought the nation together,” he said.
One Longview police officer said the anniversary is a reminder of why he entered law enforcement.
In 2001, Capt. Ben Kemper had his own business and a criminal justice degree.
“I had always wanted to get into law enforcement,” he said. Kemper went back and forth on the idea, but the Sept. 11 attacks pushed him to apply to become a police officer.
“I submitted my application on Sept. 12,” he said. “I had been thinking for about six months about it. I realized that, you know, I’d always wanted to serve my community. Today reminds me of why I came to do this. There’s so many good people in this world and we saw that on (Sept. 12, 2001).”
Kemper added that he wanted to be a part of trying to make the world a better place.
“With all the turmoil going on around the country, especially as it relates to policing, I can say that I’ve never been more proud to be a police officer,” Kemper said. “I do my best to represent the best part of what it is we do, and hoping to be a part of leading the conversations on how we bridge the gap.”
Communication with the community police serve is important, Kemper said.
“At the end of the day, that’s who we work for,” he said.
Kemper added that there are social justice issues that need to improve when it comes to law enforcement and the community.
“There are equality issues that need to get better, and while some of the rhetoric on both sides isn’t always factual, if we don’t all recognize that we can all be better and all work better together then we are just spinning our wheels. I am excited to be in a profession that I can be a part of that conversation,” Kemper said. “If we don’t recognize that the world can be better and we all have a part in doing that, it doesn’t matter if you’re the stocking shelves at Walmart, if you’re a police officer, if you’re a doctor if you’re a member of the press.
”We all should be engaged in the conversation, and if we’re not, we should be asking ourselves, ‘What am I really doing to make the world a better place, make my community better?’ ”
‘Don’t really deserve it’
At 24, Chase Rouse barely remembers sitting in his kindergarten class watching news coverage of the 9/11 attacks.
“Seeing it at such a young age, I never really understood it — you’re young and can’t really correlate to the event that happened at that time,” he said.
But after joining the Longview Fire Department, the date has taken on new meaning.
“The guys that went there and dedicated their lives to finding people and doing what they could to make a difference in a terrible situation,” Rouse said about the firefighters and emergency workers who died responding to the attacks, “Being in a fire department, you respect the day more.”
That sense of respect is what led David Cowley, president of Boss Crane and Rigging, to host the Back the Blue and First Responders Grab and Go Lunch on Friday to honor the men and women killed on 9/11.
“We have 12 core values, and one of them is patriotism,” Cowley said. “We give back to our community every way that we can, and we just felt this would be a good time to have a remembrance of 9/11 and honor all of our heroes here in Gregg County.”
With sponsorships from local businesses, Cowley and his employees served hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with chips and drinks to awaiting guests.
Cowley said he expected to service more than 200 firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders before the end of the two-hour event.
Longview firefighter and driver operator Logan Ledkins said he enjoys coming to events such as Friday’s, but there are times he and some other fellow firefighters can feel remorseful or guilty.
“It’s really nice that people reach out and do things for us,” he said. “But I was a junior in high school (during 9/11). Very few of our guys were firemen at the time all this went down. We don’t really deserve it because we weren’t those guys.”