As California wildfires continue to burn, Longview fire Capt. Ross Dyer and three others in his department recently returned from a two-week deployment to the West Coast. The four flew to Sacramento, California, at the end of September.
“Wildland firefighting is something different that we don’t do a lot of around here,” Dyer said. “It’s nice to be able to get extra training.”
He was part of the second group to deploy from Longview, each serving for 14 days.
“We were 24 hours on and 24 hours off,” Dyer said.
The group stayed in Oakhurst and Fresno, near the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest.
Other members of the Longview Fire Department who deployed with Dyer were Lt. Dusty Burks, firefighter Chris Sims and firefighter Kyle Sands.
The departments that deployed crews members to California are part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) program. As part of the program, firefighters get additional training and are sent to emergency situations in and outside of the state.
While California fire departments may send crew members to battle wildfires in their state, they cannot devote all resources to those blazes as there are still standard emergency calls to respond to, Dyer said.
“They’re overwhelmed and need help, and that’s a good thing about TIFMAS,” he said. “They’ll send crews and trucks and whatever they need.”
At one point, Dyer assisted with the Creek Fire that started Sept. 4. That fire has been active for 46 days as of Wednesday and has burned more than 352,000 acres. According to CAL Fire, the fire is 61% contained and is not expected to fully contained until Oct. 31. The cause of the blaze is unknown.
The terrain and type of firefighting in California were different than East Texas, Dyer said.
“There were days that we were helping assist crews with making sure fires didn’t jump the patrol lines,” he said, referring to the fire lines created to help contain the sprawling blazes. “And then there were days where we’re just picking up supplies and hose because they take hose way out into the woods and they’re fighting fire. After that’s all done, somebody is going to bring it all back.”
Firefighters also run patrols in vehicles to check the fire lines to make sure a blaze does not jump the lines and to check for hidden hotspots.
“If we drove by and saw, you know, a tree or something that looked like it might cause an issue, then we would get out and either extinguish the fire or dig it out if we thought it was just around the tree,” he said.
This labor-intensive, sustained work is different from the job Dyer usually faces in East Texas. Entire communities are threatened with losing their homes or businesses.
“In East Texas, we see a fire and we tell people to avoid this small area and it will be clear by later today,” Dyer said. “Whereas these people out west left their house, and they may not ever see it again. It might be a couple weeks before they’re allowed to get back in there to see if their house made it.”
Dyer said a house fire is typically 20 to 30 minutes of “hot and hard work” to control the fire. In wildland fires, it’s constant work for days and even weeks.
“It’s like, don’t go out there and kill yourself, but work at a steady pace,” Dyer said. “All right, good job. Now we’re going to go over here and we’re going to hike up this mountain a couple thousand feet and pick up hose or dig a fire line.
“The terrain is just, you know, straight up and down rocky terrain, really steep,” Dyer said. “It was a pretty physically demanding job.”
Despite that, Dyer said he saw many beautiful landscapes as well — large rock formations, tall sequoia and redwood trees, mountains, valleys and more.
“Just the scenery looking down the mountains and stuff is gorgeous,” he said.
In addition to the Longview department, several other East Texas departments sent personnel, including Athens Fire Department, Beaumont Fire/Rescue, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Nacogdoches Fire Department and Texarkana Fire Department.
Deployment is not new for Dyer. This is the second time he has been sent to fight wildfires, and he sees it as part of his job.
Dyer joined the military, was deployed in the Army and served as a medic before he joined the Longview Fire Department in 2008.
“It was just something early on I knew I wanted to do,” Dyer said. “I can’t see myself doing anything else. I think it’s the best job there is.”