Longview firefighter/paramedic Nicholas Jones was shocked to find out he was named the department's Firefighter of the Year.
“This is a first for me,” Jones said Tuesday. “Nobody was more surprised than me.”
The Longview Fire Department this week announced Jones and six others are recipients of its annual awards, for which contenders are nominated by their peers.
“You are all appreciated for your brave and selfless sacrifices you have made not only to our community, but to the department and towards your fellow brothers and sisters in the field,” the department said in a statement. “We thank you for your dedication.”
In addition to Jones, this year’s award recipients are:
- Officer of the Year: Capt. Ryan Nicholson
- Paramedic of the Year: Driver Engineer Trent Montgomery
- Rookie of the Year: Fire Apprentice Eric McKnight
- Fire Chief's Award: EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten
- Sue Rogers Award: EMS Operations Wes Teague
- Brotherhood Award: Capt. Trey Rhodes
“There's been a lot of people in my career or even in my volunteering that have mentored me and guided me to this point where I am,” Jones said. “It’s thanks to them that I got this recognition — and the guys I work with.”
Jones, 36, has been with the department for more than 10 years.
“I don't think that anything I've done has been above and beyond,” Jones said. “I just do my job.”
Growing up in Longview, Jones began as a volunteer firefighter out of high school. He said he found a passion for the work and decided to make a career of it. He worked at West Harrison and Elderville-Lakeport volunteer departments before getting on with Longview.
Jones said he still works with Elderville-Lakeport, and he hopes to encourage young people to get involved with fire service as a career.
“Join your local fire department, if you can,” Jones said. “If you think you've got a calling for it, we’re always in need of new people.”
Nicholson has been with the department for 14 years.
“Ryan is a man of high moral character, a trait that he brings to work with him,” his nomination said. “He has a passion of pushing himself and his crew to be the very best as not only firefighters, but fathers and husbands as well.”
According to his nomination, Montgomery was the lead medic on an electrocution call this year when he found the patient in cardiac arrest, according to his nomination. The patient was revived and flown to Dallas. Mongtomery, who has been with the department seven years, and his crew were recognized with an award for exceptional care for the incident.
McKnight “has the heart of a true firefighter and is a pleasure to work with,” his nomination said.
Hooten was officer of the year in 2020. She was given this year’s award by Chef J.P. Steelman.
Teague works in EMS for the department and was credited with being very helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping with employee testing and disinfecting facilities.
“He completes these tasks with a smile on his face and always has an encouraging word to offer during difficult times and is also quick to praise those who need to hear it,” his nomination said.
Rhodes has been with the department for 23 years, and was noted in his nomination for being knowledgeable in all aspects of the department.