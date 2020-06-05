Preparations made before COVID-19 entered the world meant the Longview Fire Department already was positioned to accept a new role during the pandemic — mandated testing at nursing homes in Gregg County.
On May 11, Gov. Gregg Abbott ordered that all staff and residents of Texas nursing homes be tested for COVID-19. Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the responsibility to carry out that testing ultimately was pushed to fire departments.
“All the regulated fire departments in Texas were asked to step up and test your local nursing homes in your response area,” Steelman said. “We were already preparing to do this. Here in Longview, we have a special team that has special training in disease response to do this kind of work. We had already ramped that team up to do this.”
He said some nursing homes previously conducted their own testing, and any that did so after April 15 don’t have to repeat testing.
“Everybody that had either tested before April 15, or that hadn’t tested at all, that’s what we’re doing is conducting testing in those facilities,” Steelman said.
That means the department is testing at nine facilities in Gregg County, starting this past Monday and ending this coming Monday. He wasn’t certain the exact number of tests that would entail, but by Tuesday the department had collected some 600 specimens.
EMS Section Chief Amy Hooten is leading the testing program. The team members put on their protective gear and set up their equipment outside the facilities, with a couple of computers to check people in and then two testing stations, she said. A cooler box keeps the specimens they collect cool.
Employees walk out to be tested. Employees take residents out in wheelchairs, or fire department personnel go room to room, if necessary.
The team was organized with training offered by the state in the wake of ebola concerns. The state was organizing and training infectious disease response units to handle this kind of situation, with the requirement that the participating firefighters already be trained to react to hazardous materials incidents and be paramedics, Steelman said. Longview years ago began requiring its firefighters also to be certified paramedics.
“We’re very fortunate to have gotten these guys up to speed and trained up,” Steelman said.