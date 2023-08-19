Longview residents can take a shot at supporting the city fire department’s ceremonial functions through an online gun raffle.
The Longview Fire Department Honor Guard is raffling off a Bergara B-14 Ridge Wilderness rifle. Proceeds will be used to purchase new uniforms and pay for other honor guard expenses. The fundraiser is taking place in conjunction with the nonprofit Longview Fire Foundation.
The honor guard consists of 19 firefighters who volunteer their time to fulfill ceremonial duties during parades, firefighter retirement events and firefighter funerals. The guard also participates in veterans memorial events and performs color guard duties during other public functions, said D.K. Corrin, the honor guard commander.
“We are the heritage and representation of the Longview Fire Department,” Corrin said.
The honor guard needs to purchase new uniforms, Corrin said. Its current uniforms are about 10 years old, and some of them don’t fit new members. Each uniform costs around $1,200. The honor guard also needs funding for training.
“We are given a budget by the administration,” Corrin said. “We do have quite a spike in new personnel who have taken an interest in our honor guard. With that comes training. There is a formal honor guard academy that we do like to attend that brings everyone up to speed. That is also not cheap. So, we are kind of speeding through this, and to do so, we need to generate more revenue than what our current budget allows us to do.”
Corrin described the Bergara .308 as a high-end modern hunting rifle. The raffle will be open online until Oct. 30, and the winner will be announced Nov. 1, Corrin said. The prize is sponsored by the Paladin Arms Co.
To participate in the raffle, visit go.eventgroovefundraising.com/honorguard.
Those who are interested in donating to the honor guard can do so by visiting the raffle website. They can also send checks to the Longview Fire Foundation, 411 American Legion Blvd., Longview, TX, 75601. Envelopes should include “Attn: Longview Fire Honor Guard.”
The public can keep up with the honor guard’s activities through the Longview Fire Department Facebook page and the department's Honor Guard Facebook group.
The guard was established in 1990, and it has a valuable duty in commemorating a firefighter’s life of sacrifice, Corrin said.
“Being able to carry out that last service for that person who dedicated their life to our community — they deserve that,” he said. “They deserve to be taken out properly, to be given that last rite and that respect, and to go out glorified as they should. When my time comes, I hope someone has that same respect and feeling for my family, because that’s who it’s ultimately for.”