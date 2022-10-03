Registration is open through Dec. 31 for the Longview Fire Department’s annual Ambulance Subscription Program for 2023.
Since 2009, the Longview Fire Department has offered the program to Longview residents in an attempt to help offset the rising cost of out-of-pocket medical expenses, according to the city.
With the typical cost associated with EMS transports averaging $800 to $1,000 per response, the program limits any out-of-pocket EMS expenses to $70 per year.
The subscription program is an optional plan available to any Longview resident enrolled in a medical insurance plan except Medicaid recipients, according to the city.
The annual fee for 2023 is $70.
The subscription program covers all immediate family members in a Longview household, including applicant, spouse, children younger than 25 who are full-time students and other dependents of the household who have court documented guardianship paperwork.
Children older than 18 who are not full-time students are not covered by the program.
For an application or for information, call (903) 237-1232 or visit LongviewTexas.gov/ASP .