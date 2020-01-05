Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial structure fire at a downtown property across the street from Central Fire Station.
Three ladder trucks were spraying the roof of TA&T Finance Co. and other businesses in the 100 block of E. Cotton Street more than two hours after firefighters first responded to the scene.
Longview police closed E. Cotton Street between High and Fredonia streets and closed a portion of Center Street while firefighters worked.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, a fire department apparatus crew was returning from a service call to the station when firefighters noticed smoke billowing from the building located at 101-103 E. Cotton Street, Fire Marshal Kevin May said.
No injuries had been reported.
"The fire started down there on the Pig Trail Inn side and we’ve been trying to keep it from spreading south," May said. "We went defensive on it. We had three (ladder) trucks up in the air."
It took almost three hours of defensive firefighting before firefighters could enter the building to investigate.
The structure houses several businesses, including TA&T Finance Co., F&S Finance, Pig Trail Inn, Clayton Credit, Guys and Gals, and Desert Tanning Co. Gregg County Appraisal District records indicate that the structure was built in 1960.
Cindy Emerson has worked at TA&T Finance for 29 years.
"The alarm company called me showing there was a power outage," Emerson said. Firefighters told her "it would be a while before they would know anything" about a cause or how much damage the business may have sustained.
At least five fire engines, three ladder trucks and multiple ambulance personnel responded to the fire, May said, and volunteer departments from Elderville-Lakeport, West Harrison County and White Oak aided the department by helping to respond to other service calls in the city this morning.
"We've got at least 30 personnel on the scene," he said.