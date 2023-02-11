The Longview Fire Department will apply for a grant up to $40,000 to purchase equipment for its Special Operations Water Rescue Team.
The City Council approved a number of grant applications and other items Thursday as part of its consent agenda. Among those was an application by the fire department for a grant from the State Homeland Security Program.
Information from the city states the department's primary swiftwater rescue boat no longer is useful as a frontline response unit and needs to be replaced. Additionally, it states this is the second attempt to replace the boat through the same grant program.
If awarded, the grant will not require any match by the city.
The Longview Public Library also was approved to apply for a $32,185 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.
The funds would be used to buy a high-resolution book scanner to digitize Longview and LeTourneau University's history in partnership with the university's library. It would also cover shipping costs for the scanner, an annual service contract to cover a 15-month warranty and an accompanying computer to use the scanner.
"In addition to the scanner, the funds would pay for the installation, calibration, and providing of staff training," according to information from the city.
If awarded, the grant will not require any city match.
Also during Thursday's meeting, the Longview Economic Development Corp. requested changing the name of Neiman Marcus Parkway in the Longview Business Park on Eastman Road.
Neiman Marcus no longer has a facility in the business park, and LEDCO along with property owners requested the name of the street be changed to Legacy Parkway.
The council approved the request without discussion.
Council members on Thursday also gave approval for a project that will water-proof the exterior of the Greyhound Bus Station on East Pacific Avenue.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said $78,050 was approved for the project with an expected cost of $67,870. The remaining money is contingency funds.
The work will include water-proofing 3,000 square feet of brick surface and window frames, which is necessary to prevent moisture buildup and water damage inside the building, according to the city.