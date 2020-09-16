The Longview Fire Department has deployed three members to help fight wildfires ravaging California.
Brad Brown, Carlee Cilk and Jimmy Lawrence left Friday with other firefighters from across the state. The trio traveled about 1,600 miles with a strike team to the Sierra National Forest area, just outside of Fresno, California.
“This is our way to pay it forward,” Steelman said Wednesday. He noted that the Longview area has not faced a significant wildfire event since 2011, but that could change at any time, and the department still needs to sharpen the skills needed to fight wildfires.
“We found out that we needed to get more experience in these dynamic areas,” Steelman said. “To go out there and to be involved … they bring that knowledge back here.”
The group was assigned to the Creek Fire which, as of Wednesday, has burned more than 220,000 acres since it started Sept. 4. The three Longview firefighters will be deployed for about 14 days, Steelman said.
According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, about 18% of the blaze has been contained. The group estimates that the Creek Fire — one of dozens burning in the Western U.S. — will not be fully contained until mid-October.
According to Steelman, the Longview firefighters are having to leave their vehicles behind to hike into the area, digging lines and putting out hotspots.
“It’s very labor intensive,” he said. “It’s a dynamic environment with different topography."
Steelman said they go where they are needed.
“You can be out in the middle of nowhere,” he said. Sierra National Forest, where Creek Fire is located, is about 2,000 square miles in size.
Steelman said the area is different from East Texas, but it is a place where the firefighters will learn new skills and tactics.
According to Weldon Dent, Texas A&M Forest Service’s wildland urban interface specialist, 61 departments across Texas have sent staff to assist with the California wildfires, including 233 personnel and 73 pieces of equipment such as trucks and vehicles.
In addition to Longview, several other East Texas departments sent personnel, including Athens Fire Department, Beaumont Fire/Rescue, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Nacogdoches Fire Department and Texarkana Fire Department.
“We are in the process of sending some personnel from Texas A&M Forest Service as well,” Dent said.
The other departments across Texas have been deployed to the Creek Fire and the August Complex Fire in the Mendocino National Forest in Northern California, Dent said.
The August Complex Fire started Aug. 17 because of lightning, covering more than 796,000 acres. About 30% of the fire has been contained, and there is no estimated date of full containment.
“These types of fires are so massive in size,” Steelman said. “They even create their own weather.”
The departments deployed to the West, including Longview, are part of the The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) program. As part of the program, firefighters get additional training and are deployed to emergency situations across the state and outside of the state.
Steelman said Longview has participated for several years.
“We have a TIFMAS truck in Longview with trained personnel,” he said. This is the second time the Longview Fire Department has sent staff to California to help fight wildfires.