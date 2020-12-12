The Longview Fire Department has set its annual toy drive 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Longview Mall parking lot.
The event is in conjunction with the Longview Professional Fire Fighters Association,.
Donors are asked to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for boys or girls of any age. All donations will be distributed between Child Protective Services and the East Texas Angel Network.
In an effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the toys will be sprayed with a medical-grade disinfectant before being distributed, according to the fire department.