Members of the Texas Pension Review Board recently praised a step Longview's fire pension board took to help secure the plan's future.
In a meeting this past week, a state pension review board employee told the board about a memorandum of understanding approved by the board of the Longview Fireman's Relief & Retirement Fund. The city of Longview has called an election for May 7 for voters to consider $45.6 million in pension obligation bonds, or debt repaid with tax dollars, to shore up the pension plan.
The new debt would require a tax rate increase of 2 cents, to 57.89 cents per $100 valuation. Current projections indicate the plan will run out of money in 20 years, and new state requirements call for all public pension plans in Texas to develop a plan by 2025 to cover its liabilities within 30 years.
As the city was considering calling the bond election, Longview's fire pension board also voted to approve a memorandum of understanding designed to prevent changes to the pension plan that could negatively affect its future, like changes that have been made in the past that were in agreement with requirements at that time. That memorandum of understanding says:
1. No plan changes can be made until the plan is under five years of being fully funded;
2. No plan changes can be made that push the time period of being fully funded past 10 years; and
3. The average experience of three consecutive actuarial studies will be used to evaluate the pension fund before plan improvements can be brought to firefighters for a vote.
A couple members of the state board responded positively to the news of the memorandum of understanding. One of the members, Vice Chairman Keith Brainard, asked for the board to receive a copy of the memorandum of understanding at the group's next meeting.
"It is impressive and innovative, and it's an effort on the part of the city or the fund to make sure that the money they receive (from the pension obligation bonds)... can stay with the fund," instead of immediately being used to fund new and higher benefits, Brainard said.