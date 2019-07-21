The bad news for the Longview Firemen’s Relief and Retirement Fund is that the amount of money for which the fund is liable has swelled about $12 million since last year.
The good news is that the nearly 25 percent increase was expected, as managers of the fund implement changes in how liabilities are calculated, said Kolby Beckham, captain of the Longview Fire Department and chairman of the fund’s board of trustees.
In the latest actuarial study of the fund released this past week, unfunded liabilities — the amount of money that the fund must accrue to pay out pensions — reached $62 million, up from $50 million in 2018, he said.
Beckham attributed the increase to two changes made by trustees.
The first change was that trustees followed a state Pension Review Board recommendation and lowered their assumed rate of return — how much the pension expects to gain from its stock investments — from 8% to 7.75%.
That 0.25% change was responsible for $6 million of the increase in unfunded liability, Beckham said, but the other $6 million is a result of analysts switching from using the 2010 standard mortality rate of all blue collar workers to using last year’s mortality table for public safety employees — a table that reflects longer life expectancy for police and firefighters.
“Usually, what’s good news for people is bad news for the fund because it means we have to pay them longer — not that we wish anybody any ill will, but it’s a numbers game,” Beckham said. “So that hurt us just because the simple fact — if people live longer, you’ve got to pay them longer, which means you’ve got to have more money accounted for them.”
Drew Ballard, a consulting actuary for Foster and Foster of Fort Myers, Florida, presented the actuarial study findings to trustees Tuesday. One of the key factors in the results was that the study was based on Dec. 31, a “snapshot in time” date, Beckham said.
“A snapshot in time means they pick a single day and they run all the numbers off that day,” he said. “The stock market last year was down significantly on Dec. 31, so our fund showed a negative 3% on that day. Two weeks later, we were up 15%, so it was an 18% swing.”
Trustees hope that the positive swing will mean that the fund is in better shape than what Tuesday’s results indicated. Therefore, they hired Foster and Foster to do an interim study using stock market returns and other information from the first six months of 2019, then rerun the study to find how much it changes the unfunded liability.
Those findings likely will be presented to trustees at their Aug. 20 meeting.
“We really feel like that unfunded liability number is going to come way down ,” Beckham said.
Foster and Foster also will perform an experience study of the fund to help trustees determine whether to ultimately settle on the fund’s assumed rate of return. Beckham anticipates that the rate might be lowered another 0.25% to 7.5%, though the Pension Review Board suggested a rate as low as 5% or even 4% — rates that likely would push unfunded liability past $100 million.
“We’ve sent a lot of information over in the way of actual retirements,” Beckham said.
Foster and Foster consultants will use that actual information to estimate when current firefighters will retire, how much pension they will draw and how much money that trustees need to have in the bank to afford those pension payments, he said.
The experience study should be completed by next year.
“Basically, these are assumptions, and they’re never going to be 100% right especially because you’re measuring every year,” Beckham said, “but you’re really looking at a 20-to-30-year horizon, so every year, they’re going to move a little bit.”