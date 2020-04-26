The recent stock market downturn resulted in about a $6 million hit to the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund. However, about one-third of those losses were restored by March 31, fund trustees’ Chairman Kolby Beckham said.
He added that despite the oil glut, the diversified Longview firefighters’ pension has as strong an outlook as most any investment portfolio can have in such a volatile market.
“We went from $44 million down to $38 million — and these are rough numbers — and now we’re back to $40 million,” Beckham said Tuesday after trustees’ monthly meeting. “I guess the main thing is seeing the start of a recovery of the losses taken from the COVID-19 effect on the stock market.”
No action was taken this past week regarding the fund’s investments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the first quarter of 2020 down 23.2%, according to Investor’s Business Daily.
“Actually, from a loss standpoint, our portfolio did better than the average portfolio,” Beckham said. “We didn’t lose as much as many portfolios did just due to our diversification. It helped shelter us a little bit. We did lose money just like everybody did, but we didn’t lose as much as most people did, so we were pleased about that and that it was already making a little bit of a recovery and headed back in the right direction.
“We’re hoping for everybody that we can get past this COVID-19 pretty soon and get the world back on track, and then we feel like the market is going to recover as soon as there is an end in sight,” Beckham said.
Despite concerns from some market analysts of a deeper crash in the future, Beckham said the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund isn’t “really highly exposed to any one market.”
When oil prices go into the negative as they did this past week, that’s a concern for how the market is going to react, he said, but trustees must rely on the fund’s diversification.
“We try to stay diversified so that if one sector is having any adverse trouble like the energy sector is right now, we’re not overly weighted into that sector so that it overall affects the fund more than it should,” Beckham said.
“There’s definitely a trying market ahead, and everybody is anxious to see what the answer is going to be for how that turns out. The only constant is inconsistency in the way the market has been acting. We’re just relying on our basic principles of … diversification and re-balancing on a six-month basis is what we typically do, and manage our money managers and make sure they’re staying to their portfolio plan and not making any irrational market changes,” he continued. “If so, we’ll have to look at replacing them, but right now it doesn’t look like we have anybody that falls into that category.”