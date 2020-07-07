From Staff Reports
The number of calls the Longview Police Department received about fireworks on the Fourth of July was about 67% higher than the number received in 2019.
It’s illegal to set off fireworks inside Longview city limits. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said Monday that the department received 104 calls about fireworks on Saturday, up from 62 in 2019. The department also received 17 shots-fired calls, compared with eight the previous year.
Those calls could have been from people mistaking fireworks for gunshots, he said.
In many cases, officers could not locate the fireworks someone had complained about, but for nearly 30 of the calls, officers were able to stop and talk to people involved. Separately, two warnings were issued, Thornton said.
The Longview Fire Department also assists in responding to calls about fireworks. Assistant Fire Chief Steven Green reported nothing out of the ordinary on Saturday.