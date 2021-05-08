The Fourth of July Fireworks and Freedom Celebration is set to return to Longview this summer with some activities that were missing from this past year’s festival.
“We are going to do a little bit of a scaled down version,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said. However, “It will be bigger than last year.”
Country music singer Mark Chesnutt is set to headline a free outdoor concert July 4, with country musician Jon Stork as the opening act.
Hara said the concert will be outdoors, and admission and parking are free.
Food and beverage vendors will be available, and fireworks will follow the concert.
In 2020, the event featured only fireworks as a drive-up event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the festival is not quite returning to the size and scale of years past, Hara said it is a step closer to normal.
“There’s a lot of events starting back up again,” he said, noting events such as the Downtown Live concert series. “A lot of events, especially outdoor events, are kind of returning. This year we just wanted to focus on the concert and the fireworks.”
Estimated attendance during the fireworks show is more than 12,000 people within the Longview Convention Complex and many more viewing the show from surrounding areas.
The city also is looking for sponsors to help offset the cost of the event.
“We have several different levels,” Hara said, adding that the city has some funding set aside for the festival. “I think we’ve got about $20,000 raised so far. If anyone would like to be a sponsor, we would encourage that.”
Levels of sponsorship starting at $500 include VIP parking and party passes for a sponsors’ tent.
A local family of restaurateurs donated $50,000 for this past year’s fireworks show after the city announced it would be canceled, partly because of a lack of funding.
Gates are set to open at 4 p.m. July 4 at the convention complex, 100 Grand Blvd. The concert is set to begin at 6:30 p.m with fireworks at 9:30. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs.
For vendor and sponsorship information, contact the Longview Convention Complex at (903) 237-1230 or visit LongviewTexas.gov/Fireworks .