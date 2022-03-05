Plant experts, vendors and residents gathered Saturday to share and collect knowledge at the Fabulous Flower Beds & Design Seminar at the Longview Exhibit Center.
The event, hosted by the Gregg County Master Gardeners, filled the facility to the walls with a variety of plant life and vegetation. Seeds, starters and potted plants could be purchased at the event.
Local vendors also attended Saturdays seminar, providing expertise to attendees.
Steven Chamblee, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center executive director, offered advice and tips when undertaking certain gardening ventures. Chamblee also talked about some of his favorite plants.
He said he wants to help novice gardeners succeed in their endeavors.
"Basically, when people succeed at something, they wanna keep doing it, and so if I can help people from falling on their face when they first try and garden...they'll experience some success, and nothing breeds success like success," he said.
Barbara Garret came to the seminar after hearing about it from one of her friends, who is a Master Gardener.
"I always like to come and listen to the speakers and find out new plants and how to care for my garden," she said.
Liz Lockhart and Cissy Covnet are members of Evergreen Garden Club in Kilgore.
Lockhart, club president, and Covnet, incoming president, heard about Saturday's event after a Master Gardener put on a program for their club.
It was the women's first time attending the seminar, and they said they resoundingly "loved it."
Lockhart said she came to hear from New Orleans Gardens owner and landscape architect Rob Holloway. Covnet said she attended because she has major landscaping to perform after this past year's winter storm.
"I lost some shrubs, so I wanted to hear about that and what would be good to use in place of that," she said.
Both women said they also are interested in composting and wanted to hear information about that topic.
Meloney Ferguson, president of the Gregg County Master Gardeners, said the group holds two major events every year.
"We have a spring seminar, and then we have our plant sale in the fall," she said.
Ferguson said this year's attended surpassed the 2021 seminar and that the event provided a good educational resource for people wanting to purchase plants.