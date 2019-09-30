Texas gasoline prices were down 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35 per gallon statewide Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. In the three-county Longview metro area, the average was down 4.1 cents since last week, to $2.26 per gallon.
Statewide, pump prices are still 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 28 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. In the Longview area, the average is down 1.8 cents from a month ago and down 35.4 cents from a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive station in Texas is priced at $1.89 per gallon today while the most expensive is $3.19.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.64 per gallon today. The national average is up 7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 22.4 cents per gallon less than a year ago.
Pump prices are falling in most of the U.S. along with oil prices, which have been slipping after Saudi Arabia brought oil production and processing back online.