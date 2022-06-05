Abby Short is a new Pine Tree High School graduate — but that isn't her only recent accomplishment.
Short, 17, finalized her Girl Scouts Gold Award project Friday at the Longview Mall.
She has been an active Girl Scout for 11 years, and after attaining the organization's highest honor, she now is considered a lifetime member.
According to the Girl Scouts website, the Gold Award can be earned by "developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond."
In collaboration with the city of Longview, Short was able to have glass recycling receptacles placed near the entrance of the mall.
Short said she originally wanted to do something faith-based, but the Girl Scouts council said it had to be a project that was sustainable for the community.
She and her mother then decided to contact the city and ask if there was anything it was working on that needed help. City staff told her they had an idea brewing about a new glass recycling station.
"So I talked with Edie (Brown), who's the new solid waste manager, and she basically got everything dumped on her with this project, so I was like, 'Let me take some pressure off your hands; let me kind of help you a little bi,t and we'll see how it goes,' " Short said.
After that, Short and Brown discussed where the receptacles should be placed and what location was most convenient for residents.
"We ended up choosing the Longview Mall because everybody knows where it is; it's family friendly. People of all ages come here, and so I felt like it would be a great place to establish a location," Short said.
Her hope is people will say, "You know what? Glass recycling is not that hard, and I can actually do it by myself without any help."
Members of Troop 1565, Troop 1015 (Short's troop), family and friends gathered Friday in front of the mall to support Short's project.
Her mother, Tammi Short, said ever since her daughter was a Brownie in the Girl Scouts, she knew she wanted to stay in the organization for as long as she could.
Short's willingness to help others, her compassion and knowing she wants to be a leader in her community are just a few of the reasons Tammi Short said she is proud of her daughter.
Short is set to continue her education at Oklahoma State University in the fall and double major in animal science and zoology. She wants to become a large animal veterinarian and was inspired by Dutch vet Jan Pol, who became well-known from his reality television show.
Short said she intends to visit the glass recycling station occasionally to check on it and clean up the area, if necessary.
"(I'll) maybe spend like a day out here seeing how people use it and how successful it is, and then after that, of course, I have to go to college soon, so that's 'gonna be fun," Short said.