Caitlyn Fabre knows first-hand about texture and sensory problems.
When Caitlyn, 17, was born, her myelin sheath wasn't fully formed. The myelin sheath is an insulating layer that forms around nerves, including those in the brain and spinal cord, that allows electrical impulses to transmit quickly and efficiently along the nerve cells. If myelin is damaged, these impulses slow down, which can lead to sensory issues.
"It's gotten better over the years, but I still have problems with certain textures and wearing stuff for too long," Caitlyn said.
Sensory processing disorder (SPD), while not recognized as an actual disorder, is a condition that affects how the brain processes sensory information. She knew raising awareness about the issue and helping children with the condition was what she wanted to pursue for her Girl Scout Gold Award project.
Originally from Beaumont, Caitlyn has lived in Longview for 10 years and has been a Girl Scout for about seven years. She is an active member of Troop 6688.
According to the Girl Scouts website, the Gold Award can be earned by “developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.”
When researching a local project, Education Director Bethany Hara spoke to her about the idea of a "sensory wall" with different textures. Hara had seen sensory walls in other children's museums and believed Longview World of Wonders could benefit from such an exhibit, she said.
Caitlyn also said she loves building things with her dad, who she said has been in the construction business since she was little. Her father's handy nature helped Caitlyn receive her Bronze and Silver awards as well, she said.
"Dad and I build every so often. This specifically gives us a chance to build, and it gives us time together," she said.
About 90 hours were poured into the LongviewWOW project, which Caitlyn said took several days to come together. While construction of the wall only took about five hours, the real work was going to local businesses to gather materials, planning and more, she said.
The resulting sensory wall was installed Aug. 15 and officially unveiled Tuesday at LongviewWOW on East Tyler Street.
The wall has 12 panels of different textured items, including carpet, chicken wire, paint rollers, rebar, tile and an asphalt roof shingle. The materials are meant to introduce children at a young age to various textures to help them become acclimated, Caitlyn said.
"I'm hoping that it will help kids who do come here — that they'll be able to maybe expose themselves to a texture they don't like and get more used to it and ... begin to understand that you can ... get used to it and incorporate it into your life," she said.
Caitlyn said she believes the sensory wall will help expose children to textures when they're young so they can start off slow and then get more experience with textures they may not like, she said.
"I wanted to make it to where kids also can learn about more of their future because it's construction-based as well, and exposure whenever you're younger can lead you to figuring out what you want to do when you're older," she said.