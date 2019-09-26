Girl Scout Troop 1565 in Longview has arranged a fundraiser Saturday to benefit Mercy Manor, which operates a group home for pregnant teens that advocates an adoption alternative to abortion.
The Girl Scout Juniors, ages 11 to 14, believed raising money for Mercy Manor would be a good project and help them achieve the Bronze Award — the highest honor for that age group — said Assistant Troop Leader Jennifer Perez. She said they selected Mercy Manor, which right now houses six girls ages 13 to 17, because it has one of the greatest needs.
"Our girls are working very hard," Perez said. "They are excited."
The Mercy Manor Mixer will feature games, a deejay playing music, a dunk tank and free hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones, Perez said. It is set 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Oak Fire Station No. 2, 2201 Jamerison Road.
It also will feature a silent auction for items such as home decor, two rounds of golf and miniature golf games, Perez said.
The troop is seeking donations of maternity and infant clothes, diapers, lotions, wipes, household cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels and gift cards, and blankets, towels, wash clothes, socks and shampoos for babies.
Mercy Manor could use gift cards to cover the costs of groceries for meals and fuel to pay for driving the girls to attend school, counseling sessions and medical appointments, said Mercy Manor Executive Director Stephanie Fears.
Fears praised the troop for taking on the project.
"This was quite a rarity for someone to approach us," she said. "They have taken care of everything."
Fears said Mercy Manor, which operates on an annual budget of $124,000, conducts two fundraisers a year: a baby bottle campaign from Mother's to Father's days to fill up baby bottles with change and an annual banquet in September.
Founded in 2013, Mercy Manor opened the home for girls in 2015 "that is like a family," Fears said. She said it also operates an office in White Oak that provides parenting classes, modern adoption education, basic decision making, life skills, nutrition classes, abstinence education, anger management, Bible studies and birth and hospital planning for the girls who live in the home and for teens and adults in the community.
Girls living in the licensed foster family home may stay until they become adults at age 18, Fears said. They all come from "broken and hard circumstances," Fears said.
Fears said the girls continue to attend their regular schools while living at Mercy Manor.