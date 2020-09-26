From staff reports
Hours before country musician Neal McCoy held his annual benefit concert, he and others teed off Friday morning at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview for the annual charity golf tournament.
McCoy was forced to make his East Texas Angel Network concert a virtual event this year because of COVID-19.
The golf tournament, sponsor dinner and concert are held annually on one weekend, typically in September, with proceeds from the events helping sustain the East Texas Angel Network for the next year.
Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $9 million and helped more than 600 families in East Texas. The network assists families within a 75-mile radius of Longview who have a child younger than 18 with a serious illness.
The East Texas Angel Network does not pay medical bills. It instead focuses on helping families pay for secondary expenses, such as rent and utilities.