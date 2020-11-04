Last year, for his 50th birthday, Matthew McConaughey, a 1988 Longview High graduate, opened his own Instagram account.
For 51 today (he was born Sept. 4, 1969), the Academy-Award winning actor posted a cute Instagram video put together from years past of his children singing happy birthday. Including one loud, "Happy birthday freckles!"
The cute video is just over a minute. Last year, his wife, Camila Alves, sang to him on their social media pages. The couple have three children, Levi, 12, Vida, 10 and Livingston, 7.
McConaughey and Alves recently talked about the words they are not allowed to say. Appearing on Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ show, "The Oprah Conversation," he said it starts with trust.
"We demand respect and trust within the household. We do not allow lying in the house. You cannot say the words, 'I can't,' and you can't use the word 'hate.' Those three words will get you in big trouble in our house.
"We're successful. We have a nice house. People notice us. Our kids get that. But we don't want our children, nor do we allow ourselves, to go, 'Oh, well that's where my value lies—in the amount of money I have in my bank account or the fact that I'm famous,’" he added.