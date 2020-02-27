Longview and Gregg County are officially on the Purple Heart Trail.
Mike Eubank, national sergeant at arms for the Purple Heart Riders, announced the designation of Longview as part of the trail during a plaque presentation Thursday to the Gregg County Commissioners Court.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart supplied the plaque at no cost in appreciation for the city's and county's contributions toward honoring veterans, such as the Veterans Memorial at Teague Park, yearly Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies and financial donations.
The Purple Heart Trail was established in 1992 by the Military Order of the Purple Heart to be a symbolic trail throughout all 50 states to commemorate and honor all men and women who have been wounded or killed in combat while serving in the U.S. armed forces, Eubank said.
The Purple Heart Trail originates in Mount Vernon, Virginia, and traverses the U.S. to California.
More than 20 states, along with Puerto Rico and Guam, have implemented the trail, he said.
Longview is among at least 56 cities statewide with a Purple Heart City designation. Other designated towns in East Texas include Tyler, Bullard, Waskom and Diboll.
Gregg County joins Smith, Bowie, Kaufman and Rockwall counties in receiving the designation, along with Tyler Junior College, the American Freedom Museum in Bullard and Brookshire Grocery Co. and Spring Creek Barbecue No. 9 in Tyler.