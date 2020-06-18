Local officials who have been encouraging people to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 don’t appear ready to require them unlike in some other Texas counties.
Bexar and Hidalgo counties this week adopted rules that mandate businesses require employees and customers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, according to the Texas Tribune. The move includes the threat of fines for businesses that don’t comply — which avoids a June 3 executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits local governments from adopting fines and criminal penalties for residents who don’t wear masks in public.
Abbott’s office has expressed approval for the counties’ actions, with Abbott spokesman John Wittman telling the Tribune, “Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow the health protocols for businesses established by doctors....” Abbott also told television station KWTX that “local governments can require stores and business to require masks. That’s what was authorized in my plan,” the Tribune reported.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt hadn’t heard of the other counties’ actions when the News-Journal contacted him Wednesday afternoon. He said he would study their actions more, but at this time, the county would continue to encourage people to wear face masks in close quarters without taking any steps for businesses to require them of employees and customers.
He said some businesses already are requiring masks, but enforcement of such an order would be difficult. It’s an issue of personal responsibility, he said.
“If you choose not to (wear a mask), you’re endangering yourself and everyone around you,” he said.
The question of when to wear a mask was briefly highlighted during Monday’s Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting. Two of the five commissioners were wearing masks — Pct. 2 Commission Darryl Primo and Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, but the commissioners had spread out more than they had in meetings before COVID-19 to achieve the suggested 6 feet of distance.
None of the representatives of the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority wore masks while they were at Monday’s meeting to present a symbolic contribution of money that will go toward a city of Longview street project. Gregg County Health Department Administrator A.J. Harris also wasn’t wearing a mask.
During the meeting, Primo asked Harris to clarify whether it’s the health department’s position that people should wear masks and practice social distancing, to which Harris responded it is.
Harris said Wednesday that he didn’t wear a mask to the meeting because county officials were practicing social distancing. He said the “ideal” practice suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is for people to do both.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack also said he has no intention of requiring people to wear masks, although he said he doesn’t go places where people aren’t wearing masks, and he asks people to wear one around him.
It’s a personal choice and an issue of personal responsibility, he said. If the public wants businesses to require masks, they can make those desires known through choosing to patronize businesses that do require them.
“I’m not at this point going to require a business to do something that I cannot enforce, but I hope people wear (masks) because I think it’s important. I think it’s extremely important,” Mack said, adding that requiring it would be as unenforceable as it was when social distancing was mandated.
Primo said a decision to require masks would need to be data driven, if Gregg County were seeing a spike in cases. He also said the local health department should lead an education campaign to explain the need for masks to the public.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said he also isn’t ready to take similar steps to require masks. It would be more enforceable, he said, but he believes it also would make “commerce less likely to rebound.”
He would like to see more people voluntarily wearing masks in public.
“I keep saying, unfortunately, people are going to do what they want to,” he said.