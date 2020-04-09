A new bus shelter installed recently on Gilmer Road is serving Longview Transit riders at two apartment complexes and other multifamily homes nearby.
Longview Greggton Rotary Club teamed with Longview Transit to provide the shelter.
“Absolutely, most thanks I could ever give them,” said Judy Harris, manager of Hidden Hills Apartments, adding that many of the complex’s residents are elderly or disabled. “Now, they have a covered area when it’s raining (and) when the sun is so hot to them.”
The club paid $6,000 toward purchasing the shelter, said Longview Transit General Manager Scott Lewis. The public bus agency assembled the shelter, and city of Longview crews installed it at 614 Gilmer Road in front of Hidden Hills Apartments and across from Regency Park Apartments.
Karen Maines, 2019-20 president of Longview Greggton Rotary Club and immediate past chairman of the city’s Public Transportation Advisory Committee, said that during her daily commutes she noticed adults and school students standing next to the Longview Transit bus stop.
She approached her club’s board, which agreed that providing a shelter was a great idea.
“As a club, we want to use our club project grants for one of the key areas of focus from Rotary International, because this is money that comes back to the club three years after we’ve given it to Rotary International,” Maines said, adding that economic development is one of the key areas, “and transportation is key for people to have jobs.”
Bus shelters have appeared in other new locations around Longview. One was moved from Longview Transit’s former transfer point at Magrill Plaza to a spot on West Marshall Avenue near Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
Another shelter is slated for installation in front of the Mobberly Avenue post office, Lewis said.
Longview Transit has seen a dip in ridership since an executive order from Mayor Andy Mack in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lewis added.
Many of Hidden Hills’ residents “depend on that service,” Harris said of the public bus system. “That’s their only way of transportation, so that’s been a very good thing for us.”