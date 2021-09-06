A new nonprofit children's choir is forming in Longview with the goal to reach young people who might not otherwise have access to choir programs.
The Greater Longview Children's Choir Association (GLCCA) is recruiting young singers in the Longview area for the first semester.
President and CEO Adam Martin said the choir is recruiting children in a 30-mile radius from Longview to include Gilmer, Carthage, Henderson and Big Sandy.
“There’s 27 school districts in that roughly 30-mile radius,” he said. “Of those, 11 of them have choir and 16 of them do not. We want to provide an option.”
The choir’s focus is providing children who go to schools that do not offer a choir program and homeschooled children an opportunity to sing and learn.
“(Choir) was such a huge part of my childhood and with how big a deal that was and how much that influenced me as a person, I think that some of the kids don't have that opportunity,” Martin said. “We want to fix that.”
The group was formed when now-Artistic Director Miranda Dolive approached Martin about forming a children's choir group in the area. Dolive was choir director at First Christian Church in Longview. The two settled on Dolive tackling the artistic side of the nonprofit choir and Martin handling the business side.
The pair also wants to make the choir accessible to children regardless of their family’s economic situation.
The registration cost is $35 per singer for the semester. Registration is ongoing through September, and limited scholarships are available for those unable to pay the tuition costs.
The choir provides music and binders and will have three live performances.
“Music is a lifelong skill, and being in a choir allows children to learn musical and singing skills,” Dolive said. “We aim to foster a love of music in our choir members that they will carry with them wherever they go for the rest of their lives.”
Performances this semester include a closed concert for parents, a public concert and a performance at Longview's Community Tree Lighting Nov. 21 at Heritage Plaza.
“On the nonprofit side, I would like to grow to where we can provide scholarships for any child that wants and needs one,” she said.
Martin said he and Dolive have a passion for sharing the love of music with children.
“Music is vital to major thinking processes,” Martin said, adding that learning about music can help children throughout their lives in many subject areas. “Kids who study music do better in math and language arts.”
The choir is open to children entering second grade through eighth grade.
“I could see us in 10 years, taking tours around America and even abroad,” Dolive said. “That would be the ultimate goal.”
The first rehearsal is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday and will continue each Tuesday at First Christian Church in Longview at 720 Sixth Street.
There were about 40 children signed up on Friday, enough to split into two choirs for difficulty level. All participants will be required to wear masks to inhibit the spread of COVID-19, Martin said.
“Long term, I would like to see us work in schools and advocate for integrating school choirs,” Martin said.
The GLCCA can be reached via email at greaterlongvlewcca@gmail.com, via phone at (903) 309-2434 and on Facebook. Singers can register with a Google form on the GLCCA Facebook page.