Longview has embraced public art — that wasn't always the case

When Cynthia Hellen began her role in 2019 as executive director of the newly formed Arts!Longview — which has a goal of educating and inspiring a community-wide appreciation of the arts — she expected a few hiccups along the way. One of the first projects was installing downtown murals.
“At first, we had trouble just finding walls for the murals,” she said. “But, as soon as we got the first one up and the second and third were started, we started hearing from other building owners that they were interested in having murals as well. It started the ball rolling.”
Hellen was pleased the organization recently received almost a dozen submissions from local artists and others from around the state for two new sculptures that will be installed this summer within Longview's cultural district.
With the Longview City Council recently approving a comprehensive public art plan, Hellen is hopeful about the future of public art in Longview and excited to see the community embrace it.
But that hasn’t always been the case.
In 1981, "Night Winds," a sculpture by artist John Daniel, was erected at the corner of High and South streets outside Kilgore College’s new Longview campus. The work had been commissioned by the college and was partially funded through a grant from the city's Commission of Arts and Culture.
Part of the reason the sculpture was added to the new campus, according to retired art professor Frank Herbert, was to help make the building, which had previously housed a Sears store, look less like a retail business and more like an educational campus.
From the beginning, "Night Winds" evoked strong reactions, positive and negative.
Daniel, in previous interviews, said passersby either honked in support or yelled, “What the hell is that?” as he and the late Gary Frields, his friend and chairman of Kilgore College’s Art Department, worked on the 3-ton, steel sculpture.
Daniel, who had been teaching art at Stephen F. Austin State University since 1967, said the inspiration for "Night Winds" came to him one evening on his porch as he watched clouds pass behind trees silhouetted by the moon.
“I want my art to have the power and appeal of art made by the great primitive societies. I want my work to be that intimate,” said Daniel, who died in 2015. “Ideally, the art object would link the viewer to his ancient humanity and to his own personal vulnerability. It can be evocative of past feeling and knowledge beyond our comprehension.”
Around town, the sculpture was simply referred to as “the thing” or “Bullwinkle,” in reference to the cartoon character, but the reactions were peaceful.
In 1986, however, after five years of only benign insults being hurled back and forth between the two camps, things took a turn for the worse.
An aggressive letter writing campaign calling for the sculpture’s removal was initiated by former Longview Councilwoman Katherine Blackson — who also hosted a cable access program featuring her playing piano, singing, reciting poetry and delivering book reviews.
Blackson questioned the use of tax dollars to fund the project, while some suggested she was bitter that her own art submission for the campus had been rejected.
In her letters, she referred to "Night Winds" as “a perfect example of a communist policy to erect ugly and meaningless objects instead of art works of beauty and inspiration.”
“I think when Katherine Blackson wrote the first letter,” Herbert said, “it triggered a nerve in people who write letters to the editor, and for the next few weeks there were lots of letters about it … both good and bad.”
Prompted by a flood of letters and phone calls — and more than a few death threats — Kilgore College Vice President of Academic Affairs Wade Kirk, according to articles from the time, stated that he was “just tired of the controversy” and decided to take down "Night Winds."
Herbert said Kirk made a photocopy of a newspaper clipping with an arrow pointing to Blackson’s letter to the editor and wrote the words, “take it down.”
The message was sent. On the evening of March 3, 1986, sparks from cutting torches lit up the night as a Kilgore College welding instructor and several students severed "Night Winds" at the base, loaded the sculpture into a dump truck and parked it behind the Longview Center.
“Not the way the Dallas Museum of Art would have relocated an artwork,” Herbert said. “It looked like something that had been consigned to the junkyard.”
That night, Blackson — who would later receive a Bum Steer Award from Texas Monthly magazine for her actions — was quoted as saying she was “thrilled” to hear the sculpture had been removed.
Surprised by the late-night exodus of the sculpture, Frields, who died in 2013, said at the time that he was “really upset,” believing the debate had been healthy and should have resulted in a better understanding of different kinds of art instead of the piece being removed.
“Just because some people don’t understand calculus doesn’t mean we’re going to stop teaching it,” he said. “Kilgore College should be a leader in education that offers challenging ideas and strives for an open mind.”
Kirk’s decision, however, didn’t put an end to the controversy, and the bad situation was becoming volatile.
Threats
The Rev. Willie Ray Lampley was pastor of the Universal Church of God, a small congregation he founded a couple of years earlier that met just blocks away from the Kilgore College campus on East College Street.
It wasn’t uncommon for Lampley, who was also running for a position on the Longview ISD school board, to accompany Blackson to City Council meetings even after her single term had ended.
After "Night Winds" came down, Lampley began conducting his own letter writing campaign, often writing directly to students and community members who had supported the sculpture and protested its removal.
“We didn’t know who he was, but he started out writing letters to the editor and then started writing letters directly to the various respondents to those letters [at the time, letters to the editor were published along with the author’s home address],” Herbert said. “There were threats in a lot of those letters — veiled in religion — saying that we were an abomination to God, and that he had the death penalty for those abominations.”
Kilgore College photography student Mark Dowden became the face of those opposed to the sculpture’s removal when he was interviewed on television after organizing a small protest at the sculpture’s former site.
On March 17, 1986, Dowden reported to police that he was assaulted at his home by five men in suits, carrying Bibles, who claimed to be members of Lampley’s church. They claimed the sculpture was the work of the devil and that Dowden was a communist in Satan's grasp. Dowden said he was struck in the face with a Bible and received a blow to the head from an unknown object.
In later interviews, Frields described driving to Dowden’s home after the event and finding Dowden, still bleeding from the head, sitting in a rocking chair with a shotgun across his lap and holding his 3-year-old daughter.
“Here's a guy who didn't know much about art two months before,” said Frields, “and he's getting beat up just because he believes in the right of people to express certain attitudes and opinions.”
Soon after, Frields resigned from Kilgore College, citing the controversy over the artwork as the reason for his decision. He later was hired to teach art at Stephen F. Austin.
Lampley and his followers received national attention when, in 1995, he, his wife, Cecilia, and others were arrested on charges of conspiracy to manufacture and possess a destructive device.
According to the FBI, their plan was to bomb abortion clinics, gay bars, federal buildings, the Anti-Defamation League in Houston and the office of the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, Alabama.
The FBI said that foiling the plot “saved as many lives as what was lost” several months earlier when Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols killed at least 168 people by bombing the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
On April 25, 1996, after five hours of deliberation, a federal jury returned a verdict of guilty and sentenced the self-proclaimed prophet who declared he owed “no allegiance to this God-rejecting rebellious democracy" to 11 years and six months in prison.
“We probably should have taken his threats more seriously,” Herbert said.
A new home
“My husband and I followed all of this in the newspaper, and we drove by the campus a day or two after (the sculpture) was taken down just to see what was going on,” said Julie Fowler. “There were a group of students picketing with signs, and it was amazing. It was fun to see young people have passion about something, and they definitely did.”
Fowler later would begin working at the Kilgore College campus as an instructor and recalled parking next to the sculpture daily as it lay on its side behind the building.
“It broke my heart every single day to see it there, just deteriorating,” she said.
Fowler would rise through the ranks, eventually replacing Joe M. Hendrix as dean of Kilgore College-Longview in the 1990s and took it upon herself to breathe new life into "Night Winds."
“I had no clue what to do, but I knew a few people on the arts council,” said Fowler, who is now retired. “I talked to them about having it moved to Trinity (School of Texas), and they jumped at the proposal without hesitation.”
She also contacted Daniel, the artist, for his input.
“We agreed to meet at the (KC) campus,” she said. “I’d never met him, and when I walked into the room there was this big man over in the corner, looking like he just wanted to disappear.”
“ 'This is my first time to be in Longview since it was taken down, and I feel very uncomfortable about being here,' ” Fowler said Daniel told her.
“He still thought there was a bounty on his head,” said Fowler, “but we reassured him that that was all in the past.”
After being taken to the Trinity School of Texas campus, Daniel approved a shaded location in a grove surrounded by dozens of pecan trees and said he would like to repaint the sculpture green to blend with the trees.
“Well, what it does is it disappears,” Fowler said. “It’s as important to me as the Statue of Liberty. It’s about freedom of speech. It’s about educational liberty. I wanted to paint it red. I wanted it to sit in that pecan orchard and pop, but I think John was still very concerned about the public reaction, and he wanted it to just disappear.”
And it pretty much has.
For the past 35 years, "Night Winds" has aged peacefully, blending with the trees, casting its own shadows, witnessing only the playground arguments of school children.
But recently, a search for a new sanctuary for the controversial artwork has begun as the private school seeks room to expand its campus. The most obvious direction for expansion? Into the pecan grove home to "Night Winds," according to Mellissa McCreary, head of the school.
'Too valuable a story'
Christina Cavazos, who recently replaced Hellen as executive director of Arts!Longview when Hellen retired, said she will continue to make public art a priority for the organization and is pleased to see more businesses and private donors stepping up to fund it.
“I’m proud and excited that the awareness of public art that started with Arts!Longview has expanded throughout the community,” she said.
“I very much believe we should also be advocating for the preservation of public art,” she said when asked about the "Night Winds" sculpture. “I think there could be a great, more public location, maybe in the cultural district, but at least somewhere in Longview for that sculpture.”
Herbert said he’d love to see the sculpture restored and relocated to a more public location but believes there would need to be a lot of discussion about the process.
“ 'Night Winds' was on the pedestal at the corner of South and High for less than five years,” Herbert said. “It lay on the ground for nine years — about twice its original life as public art, and it’s been at the current location since 1997 — so it’s had three lives. It’d be great to give it a fourth, but John (Daniel) has passed on, so his input is not possible.”
Fowler said she she has spoken with board members about possibly relocating the sculpture to the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
“It’s had death, burial and resurrection before, and it can have that again,” she said. “I’d like to see it put in a more public space like the arboretum or somewhere downtown where people can stop and read a plaque that tells its story. It’s too valuable a story in Longview’s history for it to just go away.”