Longview High School’s head principal will serve as the interim CEO of East Texas Advanced Academies, a charter school system that operates within LISD.
James Brewer, who also is assistant superintendent of secondary education for LISD, will maintain all three roles, ETAA board members said Monday after voting unanimously to name him interim CEO. Board President Alan Amos said Brewer’s compensation as interim CEO is still in negotiation.
ETAA consists of East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary and Forest Park Magnet School.
Brewer’s appointment followed the resignation this past week of the charter school’s first CEO, Dr. Cynthia Wise. Little information has been provided about why she left, although an “amicable separation agreement” said she would receive a $350,000 lump sum payment.
The board will discuss at its next meeting the process of hiring ETAA’s next full-time CEO. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 8 at the Forest Park Middle School library.
Also on Monday the board voted to remove Wise and three other people from signature card authorizations on ETAA bank accounts, debit and credit cards and other similar authorizations: Wise; Dr. Wilbert Andrews, former principal at Forest Park; Josh Worsham, former principal at the Ware East Texas Montessori Academy; and Cassandra James, former principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary.
Amos said those principals are no longer assigned to the respective campuses. He said the principals were LISD employees and declined to comment about why they were removed.
LISD has not yet responded to a request for information about the changes.