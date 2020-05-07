The date for in-person Longview High School graduation ceremonies has been pushed to the first week of June.
The district changed its plans because Texas Education Agency guidelines for commencements during the COVID-19 pandemic at first required it to do so.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, while issuing an order that allowed more businesses to reopen after being shuttered because of the pandemic, also announced that graduation ceremonies would be allowed to proceed under health protocol rules set forth by the TEA.
The TEA issued guidelines that would have prevented one of Longview High School's two planned graduation ceremony options to take place as early as the district planned, which was May 29.
The guidelines from TEA allow:
- Completely virtual ceremonies, using videoconference or other technologies
- Hybrid ceremonies with a compilation of videos of students being recognized in person as they celebrate graduation in small groups, which could take place starting May 5.
- Vehicle ceremonies in which students and families wait in their cars while other graduates are recognized one at a time with their families alongside them on or after May 15
- Outdoor in-person ceremonies
The outdoor ceremonies have date limitations, based on certain county criteria, but the TEA at first said any county could have an outdoor ceremony on or after June 1.
On Monday, however, Longview High School already had released two graduation paths for seniors. One option provides for individual ceremonies May 12-15 at Lobo Stadium with just the graduates and their family.
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said a Balfour representative would be livestreaming the individual ceremonies, so the district considers that a virtual ceremony, which can take place at any time.
Ross said the only people on the field will be the graduate, the staff member awarding the diploma and the staff recording/photographing the ceremony.
The second option was in-person ceremonies May 29 at the football stadium.
However, because of the TEA rules issued Tuesday, the district moved those ceremonies to the first week of June, spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said.
The exact date has not been set yet, but the district will have more details available for families on May 19, Ross said.
By Thursday, TEA had revised its guidelines and allowed all counties to have outdoor ceremonies on or after May 29, but Ross said the district already had sent new information to families and decided to keep the June date.
The ceremonies will be broken up to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the district has said.