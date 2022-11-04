Students at Ned E. Williams Elementary School are getting top-of-the-line training from a Longview High School graduate in preparation for the school's first theatrical show.
Dedrick Weathersby, known for his work as a stage and film actor, singer, author and show producer, returned to Longview from his home in San Francisco to lead students at the Longview ISD campus through a six-week theater workshop.
The youth creative ethics workshop called “The Pillars of Theater” is presented by Weathersby's agency, Super Bad Theater Company, and the name of the show written by by is titled "The New Teacher."
Weathersby's involvement in the performing arts started when he joined theater in middle school, he said Friday. When he went to high school, he would perform in UIL theater performances and school musicals.
He said he believes theater saves lives.
"Theater is healing. Theater imitates life. .. It's one of those things where it was my outlet that what I was going through, you know, like growing up in certain areas and what I was exposed to like, art was my outlet," Weathersby said. "I was able to express myself, become something different."
He said he chose to return to Longview and take students through his workshop because he's a man of his word.
"I prayed. I said, 'Hey God, if you get me out and I start to become who I want to be, I want to give what was not given to me," he said. "It's special to come back and to be in their shoes to fulfill that dream of like giving back ..."
The workshop included theater games, improvisation exercises, characterization techniques and public speaking lessons. One activity used a cardboard box as a spaceship to help develop students' imagination, he said.
A public speaking activity had students reciting simple monologues and soliloquies in front of their peers to help them lost some of their nervousness. Peer exercises such as having the students do trust falls with each other ensured that they developed trust and empathy, he added.
Since working with the students, Weathersby said he's seen them grow in many areas, including their communication, spelling, reading, memorization, retention, responsibility and self-esteem. He mentioned a phrase he used, "Head up, chin up," to keep the students motivated to keep going even if they make a mistake.
Even name calling among students has decreased, he said.
"They are now speaking positivity to each other," Weathersby said. "They're helping each other now."
Ned E. Williams Head of School Dorcas Dunlap-Jackson said as soon as she put up the flyer advertising the show, parents and students had an overwhelming response to want to take part.
"(Students) wanted to get in it, and the parents were excited about something new here," she said.
Dunlap-Jackson detailed the transformation some students have undergone since participating in the show and said it's been "amazing" to see.
"Several of the ones that are actually starring in the show were introverts," she said. "They were shy, didn't like to even hold a conversation or wouldn't look you in the eye, and now they're dancing across the stage and running up to me and saying things that they never would've said or even would've approached someone else, especially an adult."
Seeing such an evolution in the students and being able to watch them on stage in front of other people has made Dunlap-Jackson "very proud," and she said she hopes the school will be able to do another show next year. She said after seeing what the show's all about, she believes more students will want to participate.
"The New Teacher" has two showings at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ned E. Williams campus, 5230 Estes Parkway. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or on the school's website.