Longview High School will offer options for how the class of 2020 can celebrate graduation with their families while also following social distancing protocols because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The district on Monday announced two plans for seniors.
One plan, called Plan A, is individual ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12-15 at Lobo Stadium. According to a written statement from the district, students in their cap and gown would go to the high school for the lone ceremonies with their parents.
Each ceremony will be filmed and combined into a video for graduates to keep, according to the district. Social distancing will be enforced at the ceremony, and students should come only with their family.
The schedule for the individual ceremonies is alphabetical by last name. According to the district, May 12 will be for last names that start with A through the name Gay. May 13 ceremonies will be last names George through Mathis. May 14 is for graduates with last names Maturino through Still, and the last day is for names Stone through Zarate-Lopez.
Plan B is a formal graduation ceremony, according to the district. Several ceremonies will be scheduled so social distancing can be maintained. The ceremonies are planned for May 29 at Lobo Stadium. The district said more information would be available by May 15.
"We want to ensure our students, families and staff safety and still allow our students to have this milestone moment,” Principal James Brewer said. “We could not be more excited to celebrate our seniors’ time at Longview High School.
“The current health crisis does mean, however, that this year’s graduation celebration and ceremonies will be unique," he said. "We want our seniors to know how deeply the loss of the events and celebrations that normally accompany a student’s senior year are felt. We are committed to honoring and celebrating our seniors with their families.”
Those who want to participate in plan a should reserve a day and time by calling (903) 663-1301.