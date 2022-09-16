Elle Woods of Longview High School was crowned Miss Gregg County on Thursday evening at the Gregg County Fair in Longview.
Woods was one of seven hopefuls from county high schools to compete in the annual pageant.
She also was the second Lobo in two years to win the crown after Randi Floyd in 2021.
Anna Iske of White Oak High School was named named runner up.
Students from the seven schools packed the stage area set up at the fair, yelling their support and holding signs backing their contestants. Many in the crowd were dressed in their school’s colors — or even wearing brightly colored wigs and face and body paint.