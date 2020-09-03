For Arya Germanwala, serving others is a learned habit. She said her grandmother, Manju Germanwala, has been volunteering and helping people as long as Arya can remember.
Those actions inspired the 16-year-old Longview High School junior to help those in her own community. And from that, Simple Bare Necessities was born.
Arya started the nonprofit program in the spring and is collecting donations to distribute hygiene care packages to Longview ISD students in need.
“All my life going to public school I’ve seen kids without the hygiene they needed, and that hurts their learning and it causes bullying,” Arya said.
The care packages include shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothpaste and a toothbrush, she said. Once deliveries start, they will go to elementary campus counselors, who then will distribute them to students in need. Arya said she hopes as donations increase, the organization can expand to middle schools and the high school.
The students are identified as “in need” based on if they receive free or reduced lunches.
Arya said the organization has partnered with businesses in town that made contributions. She said already the project has received about $12,00 in monetary donations and 12 sponsorships, and Walmart even donated about $3,000.
Other top donors include Athletic Performance of Texas, Longview Lions Club, Louis Morgan and Fadal Pediatric Dentistry that each donated $1,000.
“We’re still going to need a lot more money to provide for all the kids,” she said.
According to the district, 89% of Longview ISD students are on free or reduced lunch.
The group will start assembling and handing out care packages in the coming weeks, Arya said.
“It’s really opened my eyes up to how many kids in our community are faced with basic problems that no one really sees or thinks about,” she said. “I’m hoping it’s going to help a lot of children, and I’m hoping the community will come together and support this cause.”
Donations can be dropped off at Hudson PEP Elementary School, 1311 Lilly St., but anyone can make a monetary donation at simplebarenecessities.org or through an Amazon wish list on the group's website.