Instead of a stadium full of cheers and surrounded by their classmates, the first round of Longview High School class of 2020 graduates celebrated with just their families on the football field.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the school is conducting individual graduation ceremonies Tuesday through Friday. Students signed up for a time slot and walked across the field to meet their parents or other family to give them their diploma.
Another set of larger ceremonies will be held sometime during the first week of June.
Vieshia Butler received her diploma from her mother, April Dixon.
“It was something different, something new and pretty weird,” Dixon said, laughing. “It really was very special to hand it out.”
Butler said receiving her diploma from her parents made the ceremony special.
“I kind of liked it better, because I don’t have to be in front of a whole lot of people, and it went by very fast,” she said.
Bre’Antreneice Abney was cheered on by her family in T-shirts they had made to show their relationship to her: “Proud Mom of a Graduate,” along with matching shirts for “Proud Dad,” “Proud Brother” and “Proud Sister.”
“I’m glad they were able to do this with all this going on and stuff,” Abney said. “I almost cried. It was very special to me. I’m glad I made it.”
Ivette Barrios also said the nontraditional ceremony was a sentimental experience for her.
“It was sad, but I’m just glad all my family is healthy right now,” she said. “I’m glad I got my diploma safely. It was really emotional; I didn’t feel anything at first, but once I got it from them I got, like, a sensation all over my body.”
For Ben Cureton, there were days he was not sure he would make it to his graduation, but his family’s support got him there, he said.
“It felt good because they’ve supported me so much,” he said. “And I felt like there’s times where I’ve wanted to give up so bad, but they supported me through everything, and I’m just thankful to have them down here with me.”
Cureton said he is not sure of his next steps, but he is considering going to college to study chemistry.
“It’s an amazing feeling, because now I have it; I’m done with it,” he said, holding up his diploma. “I’m glad I have it. I’m glad I worked towards it.”