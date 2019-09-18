From Staff Reports
Students at Longview ISD will soon be able to see the inside of a body, put together a machine and see other places in the world without leaving the classroom.
The district is buying $500,000 worth of zSpace technology for East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Forest Park Magnet School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and Longview High School.
From a technology firm based in California, zSpace is a virtual and augmented reality program with apps designed to teach students science, math, mechanics and other subjects.
Students can see the screen in 3D with lightweight glasses and use a stylus pen to manipulate what is on the screen in virtual space.
Longview High School students tested out the technology this week.