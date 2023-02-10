A teacher in Longview High School's culinary arts program says the district has placed him on paid administrative leave with plans to fire him in retaliation for filing a complaint against a favored employee in the district.
The Longview ISD board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district's administrative office on Young Street. Chef Joshua Fahrenholt-Hunt said a recommendation will be considered for his termination, but the board's agenda for Monday does not provide details about the personnel issue as it will be considered in closed session as allowed by law.
The district did not provide a response to a request for comment.
Originally from New Orleans, Hunt has years of restaurant experience and attended Kilgore College's culinary arts program. His mother came to East Texas after Hurricane Katrina, and he came here later to help her. He has run the kitchens at area convention hotels and at one point had his own restaurant, Two Brothers Po' Boys in Kilgore.
Hunt started working as a teacher in the high school's culinary arts program in the fall. His classes consisted of about 30 students each, with a handful of special education students. He would work with them on knife and other skills.
"I was focusing all my attention to protect these (special education) kids and make sure they're safe," and he felt like he was neglecting the other students.
Hunt said he took the issue to his supervisor, asking for aides he says the district is required to provide to help with special education students. He said his supervisor told him to leave the special education students in the classroom attached to the kitchen or "put them in the dish pit," where they would wash dishes, Hunt said. He didn't believe it was right to treat those students like that.
He said he took the issue to the special education department. Aides were later assigned to his classroom.
It was after that, Hunt said, that other issues with his supervisor developed. He said he filed a complaint against his supervisor with a copy of the complaint Hunt provided showing he complained of "misconduct, sexual harassment involving a female minor child, a college student, bullying and violence mentioned against an administrator of this school."
His attorney, Austin-based Tiger Hanner, said that almost immediately after Hunt filed the complaint, the district informed him he is under investigation and he was placed on paid administrative leave
Hunt provided a Jan. 26 letter from Longview ISD Chief Human Resources Officer Shalona McCray saying he was under investigation because of social media posts connected to his personal Facebook account showing "lewd pornographic images of women," and because he had posted images on TikTok and Facebook "showcasing LISD students" in his culinary class.
Hunt said the images of women were from years ago, when he worked as an entertainment director for a chain of strip clubs in other states — a job he said he had before God "dealt with him" and before he changed his life.
He said the district knew about that former job when it hired him in the fall. (A resume he provided says he worked there between 2011 and 2015.)
He said other people had tagged him in the images.
Hanner said the images came up as a result of an "anonymous complaint," and he suspects either the supervisor Hunt complained about or someone connected to him dug up the photos.
Hunt and Hanner said the district is making other allegations as well, which they dispute.
"It is a blatant and obvious act of retaliation for an employee filing a grievance against an employee who seemingly, for whatever reason, has the protection of the administration," Hanner said, instead of listening to the concerns in the complaint Hunt filed.
"What the school district is doing is sending a chilling message to all of its employees — don't you dare complain about someone we like," Hanner said.
He said Hunt was a successful teacher who was well-liked by the students.
A petition some of those students started in support of Hunt had more than 500 signatures from students and others as of Friday afternoon.
Jackson Land, one of Hunt's students, is among those who signed the petition.
Land said he took an introductory culinary class the previous school year, before taking Hunt's class.
"I really enjoyed his class quite a lot," he said. "We did hands-on stuff in the kitchen. I really had not done that a lot of that the previous year."
He said he knows little about the reasons for his teacher's absence from the classroom.
"He was a really good teacher, and we all really miss him," Land said.
As for Hunt, his goal right now is simple.
"I want to get back to teaching my kids. I love my kids very much," he said.