Valedictorian Fatima Rania Akilo
Class Rank: 1 of 494
Parents’ Names: Hameed Akilo
What organizations are you involved in? University Interscholastic League (UIL), Literary Criticism Team Captain, Ready Writing Team Captain, Vice President of UIL, Student Board, Technology Student Association (TSA), Chapter Treasurer National Honor Society, Longview High School Orchestra, 1st Chair Viola/Section Leader, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board of Directors, Team Captain of the Turtles, International Baccalaureate Program, Judson Lions Club (Judson Middle School Concession Stand Volunteer), Painting for PAWS Art Fundraiser for the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center Event Organizer
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend Rice University as a chemistry major on a pre-med track with the hope of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? This is an unfair question because I honestly can’t pick! All of my teachers, especially my IB teachers, are so amazing and talented.
What is your favorite high school memory? The TSA State Contest at Fort Worth last year was really fun. My friends and I competed and played a bunch of games.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Being a State Champion in UIL’s Latino History Essay Contest was amazing. Writing the 2,500-word research paper wasn’t easy, but I learned a lot.
Salutatorian Emily Mendenhall
Class Rank: 2 of 494
What organizations are you involved in? I am a member of National Honor Society, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, and The Dance Studio. Also, I obtained the position of Senior Representative for Zonta Club, AMBUCS, and Hearts Club. I am Captain for the 55th Line of Viewettes, a student of the International Baccalaureate Program and am a member of Junior Achievement as well as the Terpsichorean Student Board.
What are your plans after high school? This fall I will be attending the University of Texas at Austin, and I will be majoring in Environmental Science/Pre-Med. Single-use plastics are overwhelming the oceanic environment and harming various species of marine life which is why I decided to take my studies into this field. The University of Texas meets all my educational needs, and would allow me to stretch out and expand my understanding of the environment. After college, I plan to attend medical school to then become a clinical pathologist. I knew from a young age that I wanted to take part in a career that involved assisting others and pathology would allow me to know the unknown and help people through the right diagnosis and treatment.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Wheeler went above and beyond for her kids to bring joy to learning every single day, and she constantly advocates for her students’ success.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite high school memory was winning the 6A Division II State Championship because it brought the community together and brought so much joy.
What is your biggest high school accomplishment? My biggest high school accomplishment is becoming Captain for the Viewettes because I simultaneously develop my dance skills and am a student leader.