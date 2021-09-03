Longview High School senior Arya Germanwala is seeking to fill a gap that exists in providing personal hygiene products to students in her school district, and a recent event raised more than $26,000 to help her cause.
She's also working on transforming her local nonprofit organization into a program that could be taken statewide to help even more students in need.
Germanwala established Simple Bare Necessities in spring 2020 to provide hygiene products to students from economically disadvantaged families and those who are in the backpack meal program, which provides non-perishable food to children each weekend. She said she felt compelled to start the program after noticing the inequity and the gap that exists. She noted that government subsidies allow economically disadvantaged families to purchase food but not hygiene products.
"Compelled by the inequity and the need in my school system that I have been personally exposed to, I wanted to create a program that can make a difference in kids’ lives," Germanwala said. "I come from a family that prioritizes the value of education, and I have been exposed to the importance of social outreach programs from a very young age. I think these values that have been instilled in me grew a strong desire to give back to the community."
Since its inception, Simple Bare Necessities has provided more than 2,400 self-care/hygiene bags to Longview ISD students, Germanwala said. Each of the hygiene bags is filled with full-size shampoo, full-size conditioner, full-size toothpaste, a toothbrush, full-size deodorant and soap. The hygiene bags are placed into the backpacks from the backpack meal program on a quarterly basis throughout the school year.
In August, Germanwala organized the Race for Dignity 5K fun run to raise money to support Simple Bare Necessities. The run, which was held Aug. 21 at The Green in Longview, attracted more than 40 sponsors and many participants.
"The inaugural fun run was a true success. We had a great turn out, from families, students to supporters," she said. "It was meaningful to see how people rallied around the cause to help support all LISD kids in need. The community support was absolutely amazing and humbling."
Germanwala said Simple Bare Necessities will use the funds raised to aid in purchasing products for the hygiene bags.
As Germanwala is now in her senior year at Longview High School, she said she hopes to pass the torch next year to her younger brother, Alec, to continue the work of Simple Bare Necessities. She also plans for the 5K to become an annual event.
"Together, it is our hope and vision that we can continue to grow Simple Bare Necessities through the Race for Dignity, expanding on the participation across the East Texas community," Germanwala said. "From the big picture goal for Simple Bare Necessities, I am hopeful that Simple Bare Necessities will gain state adoption to help other children with similar needs. I have started the process towards making this a reality for other school districts in our state."
Germanwala's work with Simple Bare Necessities has taught her that she doesn't need to go elsewhere "to create social change."
"Giving back to my own community has taught me the value and need for social outreach," she said. "We are changing Longview one bag at a time."