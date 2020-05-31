Editor’s note: This is part of a series profiling East Texas high school graduates.
When Keith Halton was in middle school, he was so busy worrying about where his next meal would come from that grades weren’t at the front of his mind.
Then Shamir Davis came into the picture.
Halton said he “remembers it like it was yesterday” when Davis came to speak to Foster Middle School students in 2015 about Thrive360.
Thrive360 is a nonprofit organization in Longview that offers after-school programs focusing on nutrition, fitness, fellowship and other life skills.
Davis, who works at Thrive360, developed a relationship with Halton through the after-school program.
“(Halton) was going through some personal things at home, and we just took it one step at a time and we talked about different living arrangements for him,” Davis said.
Halton moved in with Davis soon after, and they bonded through sports, movies and “father-son talks,” Davis said. He took on the role of raising Halton. Though Davis did not legally adopt Halton, he does have power of attorney for him.
Halton said he still speaks with his family members regularly and visits them, especially his mother.
This week, Halton will graduate from Longview High School. During his time in high school, he played football, ran track and participated in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
After graduation, Halton said he plans to join the U.S. Marines.
While in high school, he started following in Davis’ footsteps by working with some of the middle school students at Thrive360.
“I just went to play basketball, and then I started helping out more with the kids,” he said.
Davis said Halton would help with cleaning, lead prayer and help with other activities. Davis said he enjoyed helping Halton in that role and teaching him more about working with the children.
“I like to say I don’t have much to do with that. That was already inside of them and just needed someone to pull it out of him,” Davis said. “He always had a good heart.”
Through Thirve360 and the support of their church, First Baptist in Longview, Davis said he and Halton’s relationship has grown.
Halton is set to graduate with a GPA above 3.0. He said it was hard to get where he is academically, because there was a time he just didn’t care about school.
“I wasn’t really thinking about my grades. I was thinking about stuff at home like how I’m going to eat,” he said. “I thought grades don’t matter. It’s not going to change the fact that I won’t be able to eat when I get home. But I got with Shamir, and I got a roof over my head, I got lights, I got water so I don’t have to worry about that no more and I can focus on school, my grades and sports and have the life I want.”