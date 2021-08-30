Longview High School students are raising funds for an October trip to New York City after their film was selected for a high school competition and festival.
After winning second place in the UIL state film contest for their movie, "Shadow Walkers," the LoboView Film Club was selected for the All American High School Film Festival.
“Shadow Walkers” is a short film about a mother and daughter hiding in a cabin in the woods. It runs seven minutes and was shot in one day by the students, which they said was exhausting.
Their teacher, Joshua Graves, said the group is the second-best film program in the state based on the UIL silver medal. The students also won at the Carthage Main Street Film Festival and opened the Downtown Tyler Film Festival. The competition in New York is the first out of state for the club.
“I just, on a whim, happened to learn about this American High School Film Festival, and I just submitted it,” Graves said. “I was not expecting anything to happen at all.”
It was also selected as the opener for one of the theaters near Times Square for the first day of screenings. The festival has been around for nine years and is listed as “the world’s largest student film festival” by host organization Crave Arts.
The festival is scheduled Oct. 8 to 10.
Graves said one of the things he enjoys about the contests is how the UIL in particular teaches students how to tell stories visually and also teaches them about economics.
“Everyone behind the camera has to be a student,” he said.
Co-director April Butler, a senior, said she is hoping for a future in filmmaking.
“She’s very quiet, but she’s very creative,” Graves said.
Butler along with fellow seniors Cesar Santiago, Samuel Stroman, Tatiana Franco and Kaia Saiz as well as junior Benjamin Hatfield and sophomore Alexa Sosa Nunez stood on the stage this past week in the Mickey Melton Auditorium, some wearing their film jackets and their medals from UIL.
“I build things,” Santiago said.
“I like to edit,” Franco said.
“I did a voice over,” Hatfield said, laughing.
The film club has taught the students practical skills, even for those who aren't looking for a career in film.
Patience, communication, endurance, problem solving, strength, efficiency and “always have a box of Band-Aids” are just a few of the practical life skills the students said they have learned through filmmaking.
This past year school year, the group used the Mickey Melton stage to film the indoor scenes for “Shadow Walkers."
“It was a shed with trash around it,” Butler explained.
The club members are looking forward to creating their next film, though they don’t have all the details. Butler and Saiz are writing the script.
The students said they are willing to cast Academy Award-winning actor and Lonview High School graduate Matthew McConaughey in one of their films, should he be interested.
Franco and others are taking turns behind the camera to shoot behind-the-scenes footage for a documentary of the students' path to the New York festival.
For now, they're in fundraising mode. The club needs to raise about $20,000, since the trip will cost about $1,500 per student.
Members held their first fundraising event this past week st Bubba’s 33.
The next fundraising event is set Sept. 9 all day at Bubba's 33. The restaurant will donate 10% of a purchase to the group if patrons present a flyer.
The group also has set fundraisers 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at Whataburger on Fourth Street and 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Whataburger on McCann Road and Marshall Avenue.
The film club also has a GoFundMe fundraising page set up at gofundme.com/f/help-loboview-film-go-to-new-york .
“Anybody who donates, we appreciate and love them,” Franco said.
Santiago and Hatfield joked that they promise not to stare at those who are eating at the restaurants during the fundraisers.