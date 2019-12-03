The city of Longview and its fire department are replacing the wooden sign outside Central Fire Station with a limestone monument sign.
Members of the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the new detached monument sign Tuesday.
The certificate was needed because the fire station — originally built in the 1930s as Longview Municipal Building — is a local historical landmark. Any exterior alteration of a municipally designated historical landmark in the city must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the commission.
The monument sign will be installed at the same location as the existing red-painted, wooden sign at Center and Cotton streets. The existing sign was put up years after the building was first constructed but was grandfathered in when the city approved the local historical landmark designation in 2015.
The new sign will have a limestone veneer similar to the building’s exterior, City Planner Angela Choy said. It will be flanked by two columns and will be about 12 feet wide, 4 feet tall and about 48 square feet in size.
“Since the sign is not attached to the building, staff does not feel that the new sign will be a detriment to the building or site,” according to the city.
Central Fire Station Building houses Longview Fire Department administration and Fire Station No. 1.
Designated by the Historic Preservation Commission, local historical landmarks are recognized for their significance with respect to the history, events, culture, economy, social fabric, ethnicity, architecture, archaeology or paleontology of the city, state or nation, according to the city.
Landmarks are protected by city ordinances, and a Certificate of Appropriateness must be obtained before any work can begin on any property that is designated as a local historical landmark structure or any property located within a Historical Overlay District.
Other local historical landmarks include the Longview Train Depot, the Rucker-Campbell House, Idylwood Fire Station on Mobberly Avenue, the Everett Building that houses the Gregg County Historical Museum and the Petroleum Building.