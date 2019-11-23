Caden Edwards, a junior at Hughes Springs High School, came up with a lip-smacking idea for a student club project.
The 16-year-old said friends who are allergic to Vitamin E inspired him to create lip balm made from beeswax. He said he started beekeeping two years ago and has 15 hives.
"Our goal is to revolutionize the lip-balm market, so we don't use any chemicals," said Caden, a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America at his school.
Caden said he made more than 100 lip balm products in two hours with six flavors: pineapple, tangerine, mint, lemongrass, original and lavender.
Accompanied by his mother, Courtney, he debuted his beeswax lip balm Saturday morning at the Historic Longview Holiday Market, which wrapped up the 10th season at the Historic Longview Farmers Market.
Fellow vendor Sid Greer of The Greer Farm in Daingerfield approached Caden's booth and handed him a $5 bill for the lip balm, which Caden was selling for $4.
Greer said he was pleased with his lemongrass pick.
"The flavor is good, and it does not feel gummy on your lips," he said.
Greer and Caden were among 20 vendors who participated at the holiday market to sell crops they grew or products they made, according to Lynette Goodson, president of Preservation Longview, which conducts the farmers market.
Vendors sold items that included samosas (a pastry filled with meat, beans or other ingredients), jellies, pecans, sweet potatoes, hand-made Christmas cards, bread, cookies, goat cheese, pumpkin muffins and wearable jewelry. The three-hour holiday market also featured live music.
Vendor Cindy Coleman of Longview set up a "sisters tent" with sisters Catherine Harrison and Carol Foley, both of Tyler, to sell "feisty" cranberry dip, raw honey and confetti made from paper, pine cones and maple leaves.
Coleman, who has been selling figs at the farmers market for two years, said the confetti is meant to decorate the dinner table for Thanksgiving.
"This is a great vibe ... because we see everybody from Longview out here," Coleman said. "If they aren't (attending), they are missing out."
Coleman and other vendors drew potential customers such as Sarah Ward of Longview, who ate a shortbread cookie and kept her eyes out for meat, cheese, bread and jam with Christmas gifts and Christmas dinner in mind. She and business partner Macy Bannert launched Wild Honey Creamery in June to sell ice cream made with honey at special events but not during the holiday market.
"It's great," Ward said of the holiday market. "It's fun to talk to the farmers."
Unlike Ward, Sandra Saenz of Longview had a more immediate family dinner in mind while shopping at the market: Thanksgiving Day. She arrived with her in-laws, husband and three children.
The Saenz family bought a container with 12 macaroons.
"I like trying some of the foods, especially the beef," said her eldest child, David, 14.
Sandra Saenz said her mother-in-law, Georgina, had been coming every Saturday to the farmers market over the past two months.
"I like the music," Sandra Saenz said. "I like the kids' activities."
Children's activities peaked with the arrival of Santa Claus, aka Mark Robinson, who came early from the North Pole and waited in a rocking chair for children to sit on his lap and tell him their wish lists.
Kaydence Deller, 6, of Gladewater sat on Santa's lap while her mother, Sarah Deller, held her 11-month-old daughter, Abby.
Kaydence said she asked Santa for a computer to play games. Abby briefly joined her, but she began to cry and her mom put her back in her arms.
Santa handed Kaydence a candy cane, and she smiled and gave the jolly old elf a hug.