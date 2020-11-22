Christmas shopping was made easy Saturday for hundreds of visitors at the Historic Longview Farmers Market’s annual Holiday Market.
The Holiday Market offers the traditional produce and products normally available at the weekly Longview farmers market as well as an assortment of unique holiday gift ideas, seasonal baked and canned goods, fresh-cut wreaths, holiday decorations and even live music.
Lynette Goodson, president of Preservation Longview, said vendors requested a holiday-themed market about five years ago because customers were wanting products delivered for the holidays, and the farmers market was a more efficient way of making that happen.
She said the event follows and even exceeds all guidelines set by the CDC for pandemic safety. Socially distanced markings are on the ground for customers to wait in line, and tables separate vendors from customers. Even though it is an outside event, masks are still required.
Goodson said all vendors sell their own original items, and an effort is always made to ensure there is a variety of products offered.
“Everybody here has to make what they bring — nobody is allowed to resell somebody else’s stuff,” she said. “You can talk to anyone here, and they can tell you how they grew it or how they made it.”
Hosted annually the Saturday before Thanksgiving, the holiday event is the final Historic Longview Farmers Market of the year.
For information about future events, visit www historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .