Dozens of cars lined up outside City Hall on Wednesday to show support to Longview police, firefighters and first responders during a Hooray for Heroes parade.
The parade, organized by the Julie Woods and Associates Real Estate Agency, gave residents the chance to drive through the parking lot and thank officers and firefighters for their service.
Many of the cars were decorated with American flags and other patriotic gear. Some of the vehicles featured children throwing flowers, handing out bags of candy or other treats. One man even gave out gift cards.
“It really means a lot. It just shows the relationship we have with our community,” Sgt. Kendric Montgomery said. “Something Chief (Mike) Bishop has pushed is for officers to get out there and connect with the community any way we can to keep the relationship going.”
Some of the ways officers keep up relationships is education, he said, including explaining more about training and why officers do what they do.
Officer Syndi Howell said community policing helps with unity between police and residents.
“Not only are we out there just every day talking and stopping people, we’re not out there to arrest everybody we come in contact with,” she said. “We talk to them; we get invited to have barbecues with people of our community and everything. I think just going out and being seen in a good aspect as far as just being around and talking to people like they’re people has a lot to do with how we’re treated.”
Sgt. Dennis Phillips said the parade is “pretty outstanding” compared with other police department experiences in other cities.
Some cities are calling for leaders to defund the police after Black Lives Matter protests spread all over the country. On Thursday, New York City approved a budget that shifted about $1 billion from the police department.
“I think all our officers in our department, and probably in the country, are stressed right now, like — is something going to happen to us off duty? do they know where we live? is our families, our property in danger?” he said, also adding some officers are worried for their jobs in the country.
Officer Sheila Delconte said she shares some of the stress Phillips mentioned, and the parade helped alleviate some of that.
“It puts me at ease a little bit knowing not everybody out there is against us,” she said. “We’re watching our backs right now. But we know the vast majority of Longview is here for us. That the community thought of this says a lot.”