With tears in her eyes, Rachel Valarezo looked at the luminaries lining the driveway and parking lot Saturday evening at HeartsWay Hospice in Longview.
Valarezo, her husband, Carlos, and their dogs drove from Dallas to see the luminaries, one of which represented her grandmother, who passed away in February.
“It’s good to remember her today, I mean I remember her every day, but it’s nice to have this,” she said. “It meant a lot for us to come out.”
Gail Carlton, 96, of Hallsville, spent a few days in HeartsWay’s care, but Valarezo said that even in that short time, the hospice nurses tended to her every need.
“They answered the phone anytime I needed something, and I am a police officer, so like 24/7, basically,” Valarezo said.
The Love Lights at Christmas program has been held by HeartsWay for more than 25 years in memory of loved ones who have died. A luminary is lit for each person the hospice has served this year, while others are purchased by family and friends to honor their loved ones who have passed.
The program is usually held at a park and set up for guests to walk through.
“Obviously, this year has been really different for all of us,” Director of Volunteer Services and Outreach Rex Fennell said of COVID-19 precautions. “We didn’t want to have to cancel, so we decided to have a drive-thru event.”
About 900 glass luminaries, each representing a person who has passed, lined the route at HeartWay’s Longview offices for vehicles to drive through.
“It’s even more beautiful than we thought it was going to be,” said Director of Public Relations Katy Leathers-Hidalgo. “We’ve had to cancel so many events through the year, and as a nonprofit, we really do rely on fundraising, so to end the year on such a high note and be able to have this event is just amazing.”
In the seven Love Lights events Fennell has been part of at HeartsWay, this is the most luminaries the program has had.
“The Christmas season is such a time of hope,” he said. “For a lot of people, this kicks off their Christmas season, and we have people that come every single year, that make donations every single year on behalf of their loved one. So for us to be able to honor that and to do that this year is even more special to us.”
Fennell said the event is special to him as both of his parents are represented with luminaries — his father who passed away in 2013 and his mother who passed away in April.
“It really means something to me,” he said.
The nurses gathered by the end of the luminary drive to wave and wish those driving through a merry Christmas.
“We look forward to this every year,” HeartsWay nurse Tim Crofford said, remembering the program in years past. “It’s hard on us because this year we can’t hug the families or really get to talk to them.”
“This is the first year we can’t really love on them,” nurse Sheryl Alligood added.
Though the event was socially distanced, it didn’t stop families from rolling down their windows and thanking the nurses who cared for their loved ones.
Alligood was brought to tears on more than one occasion as families drove through, some with friendly dogs. The staff members remain in contact with families for a year after a loved one has died, Alligood said.
Luminaries glowed for visitors for about two hours, as dozens of vehicles drove through. Each visitor received a program listing each name of those being honored and a keepsake angel ornament.